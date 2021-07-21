Nicole Chikwe Pens Special Message to Husband Naeto C to Celebrate Their 9th Anniversary

Naeto C and his wife Nicole exchanged wedding vows nine years ago, and now they’re celebrating the huge milestone.

In a heartfelt post, the beauty and wellness enthusiast shared a throwback photo of herself and her hubby cutting the cake on their wedding day. In the caption, she speaks of her loving husband as she appreciates him for his love and friendship.

“I knew shortly after we met, that you were the one for me”, she wrote in the caption to her husband.

However, during my brideprice negotiation, the Umuada of my village asked for 2 goat legs- and your family retorted saying that they are too big to be cutting and sharing animal parts. Instead, they gave 2 whole goats (one was even pregnant with twins, so technically it was a family of 4).⁣⁣ That was the moment I realised OVERENJOYMENT WOULD FINISH ME IN THIS MARRIAGE 😂😂😂😂 #ObaFestival no do reach youuuuu oh Super C!!! Naeto, I truly enjoy being married to you. Even when times have been tough, you have spoilt me with love, friendship, support, respect and kindness. You’ve given me room to grow and become my own person- and you have loved and encouraged all the versions of Nicole you have encountered in our nine years as husband and wife. ⁣⁣Love you now and always @naetosuperc #Year9.

The Chikwes got married in 2012, and have three children together.

Happy anniversary to this epic couple!

