Nigerian Afro-soul singer, Aramide has released her long-awaited extended play, “Bittersweet.”

The 5-track EP includes songs like “Down for You,” “Iyawo Wa,” “Ma Lo,” and “Bittersweet,” which is titled after the EP, with just two singers included on the project, Nigerian afro-pop duo Boybreed, and Peruzzi.

This EP serves as a follow-up to her 2019 album, “Suitcase“.

Listen to the EP below: