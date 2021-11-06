BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Enjoy a Fabulous Weekend With all Our Amazing Features this Week

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

It’s another beautiful Saturday and love has still not gone out of style. So, just in case there was anyone wondering, here’s a statement of fact – it never will! 😅 Love is such a beautiful part of life and we can’t imagine life without it. This is one reason why celebrating it will always be a priority.

As we always say, in our books Saturdays are for weddings and you will definitely agree that this minute, no matter the time you’re reading this, there are two love birds somewhere saying “I do”. Being the hopeless romantics that we are, we spent the entire week, like every other week, taking in the beauty of love. If you missed anything, we’ve got you covered. Here’s your weekly rundown of all the amazing features from this week. Click on each title link for more on each story.

Enjoy a fabulous weekend!