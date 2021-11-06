BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Enjoy a Fabulous Weekend With all Our Amazing Features this Week

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

It’s another beautiful Saturday and love has still not gone out of style. So, just in case there was anyone wondering, here’s a statement of fact – it never will! 😅 Love is such a beautiful part of life and we can’t imagine life without it. This is one reason why celebrating it will always be a priority.

As we always say, in our books Saturdays are for weddings and you will definitely agree that this minute, no matter the time you’re reading this, there are two love birds somewhere saying “I do”. Being the hopeless romantics that we are, we spent the entire week, like every other week, taking in the beauty of love. If you missed anything, we’ve got you covered. Here’s your weekly rundown of all the amazing features from this week. Click on each title link for more on each story.

Enjoy a fabulous weekend!

Kachi & Ojay’s Wedding will Leave You Longing for More

3 Years After Their Trad, Linda & Harry Have Their Dream White Wedding!

Princess & Reggie’s Nigerian-Ghanaian Wedding Was a Sweet Mix of Cultures!

It’s 7 Years of Imperfect Perfections for Emmanuel & Laju Iren – You’d Love Their Sweet Anniversary Notes!

Love Happened For Aramide & Tomi Through an Unexpected Phone Call!

Jessica & Chris’ Love Story Have us Scribbling Moral Lessons & Blushing at The Same Time!

A “Hello” on Instagram Led to Ozioma & Ebuka’s #HeartsMeet21!

A BBM Status & 10 Years in Between – Idowu & Jimoh are On to Forever!

From a Social Skill Assignment to Forever! Ogheneovo & Obongeyene’s Love Story Will Make You Smile

You Should Pin This Beauty Look For That Striking Bridal Glow

Fulani Brides-to-be, We’ve Got Inspo For You!

Who Says You Can’t Shine in Black? Check Out This Trad Beauty Look

Minimalist Brides, Here’s an Alluring Beauty Look You Would Love!

Igbo Brides-to-be, Come Through For the Culture With This Classic Beauty Look

Nail Your Wedding Guest Slay With These 10 #AsoEbiBella Looks

This Couple Having Their Moment Before the Trad Will Make You Smile!

This Bride’s Excitement Over Her Wedding Look Will Brighten Your Day

Aderonke & Her #AsoEbiBella Ladies Came Through For the Culture 😍

When the Bride is a Hot Stepper! This Video Will Make You Smile

This Groom Did His Bride’s Wedding Glam & The Video Will Make Your Day

