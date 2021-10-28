Connect with us

Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez Delighted to Announce They're Expecting Twins!

Sina Rambo is Legally Married 💍

Your Daily Dose of Cuteness is Here! Check out these Photos of Toyin Lawani's Baby Eleora

47 & Still a Diva! See Photos from Nse Ikpe-Etim’s Surprise Birthday Party with Teni, RMD, Kate Henshaw & More

Davido & Chioma Rowland Celebrate their Son Ifeanyi as He turns 2

Super Eagles’ William Troost-Ekong is Married!

It's Been "19 Years of Smiling Together" for Feb & Laurie Idahosa

7 Times Whitemoney Appeared On Our Feed and Looked Effortlessly Sharp

Kourtney Kardashian Is Engaged!

#BBNaija's Jackie B Pens Down Heartfelt Note to Her Son Nathan as He clocks 10

Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez Delighted to Announce They’re Expecting Twins!

Manchester United and Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez are set to welcome their second and third children together. Yes, They’re expecting a set of twins!

The 5-time world’s best footballer made the announcement on social media with a photo of himself and Georgina holding a scan result, alongside a photo of Cristiano and his four adorable children. Captioning the post, he wrote:

Delighted to announce we are expecting twins👶🏻👶🏻. Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you ❤️🏠
#blessed

Cristiano and Georgina welcomed their first child Alana Martina in 2017 and got engaged in 2018. He has three other children; twins named Eva Maria and Mateo from a surrogate and his first son named Cristiano Jr.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple❤

Photo Credit: @cristiano

