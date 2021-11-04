BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Tropical Thursdays

Chill with friends the Amapiano and Deep House Style from sunset till late.

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Venue: Kingfisher, off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: 09030000021 or 08157100893

Old Skool Thursday

Party with friends and experience fun and luxury at its finest.

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Discovery Mall, Plot 215 Konoko Crescent off Ademola Adetokunbo, Wuse II, Abuja.

Open Mic Karaoke Thursday

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Venue: Tiki Cultures, Shashilga Court Ahmadu Bello Way, Abuja.

RSVP: 09030002314

Jazz Thursdays at The Metaphor

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Time: 6 PM

Venue: The Metaphor, 78a Younis Bashorun Street, Victoria Island 106104, Lagos

RSVP: 08187122351

Feel Good Fridays

Singing us into the festive season is Clay at Noir Lagos.

Date: Friday, November 5, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Noir Lagos, 4a Akin Olugbade St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09080666687

Cash Out – The Halloween Edition

Date: Friday, November 5, 2021.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Discovery Mall, plot 215 Konoko Crescent off Ademola Adetokunbo, Wuse II, Abuja.

RSVP: 08038960699 or 07033964793

Bar Crawl: The Exclusive

One night. 3 locations. Bottomless vibes. Experience multiple bars in a single night with Lagos on a Budget!

Date: Friday, November 5, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

RSVP: HERE

EXP’s November First Friday

Lagos, your favourite danfo cruise is back. Get on the bus for EXP’s November First Friday. Covid precautions: buses will be at a lower capacity, venues will be mostly outdoors, mask on at all times on the bus!

Date: Friday, November 5, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

RSVP: HERE

Jam Sessions at The Clubhouse

Date: Friday, November 5, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Clubhouse Poolside, TAK Continental Estate, 11 Aliyu Mohammed Road, Life Camp, Abuja.

RSVP: 08077040404 or 0809448844

Game Night at Metaphor

Date: Friday, November 5, 2021.

Time: 5 PM

Venue: The Metaphor, 78a Younis Bashorun Street, Victoria Island 106104, Lagos

RSVP: 08187122351

Friday Night Vibes with DJ Kraizee

Two DJs. One Hype Man. One roof. It’s going to be a double lituation affair this weekend and you know you can’t miss out. P.S: Free shots after 11 PM for the ladies.

Date: Friday, November 5, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Moonshine Cafe, 7A Admiralty Rd, Lekki Phase I, Lekki.

Dear Black Child

Following the premiere in London, and an intimate screening with Soho House, Tobi Onabolu will be celebrating “Dear Black Child” in Lagos with hFACTOR this weekend. This will feature a panel discussion on the importance of Black joy, mindfulness, and the making of the film, moderated by Seun Alli featuring Dolapo Osunsina and Femi Johnson.

Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: hFACTOR, 26 Moloney St, Lagos Island.

RSVP: HERE

Paint Balling & Vibes with Yellowlyfe

Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Time: 12 PM.

RSVP: HERE

La Campagne Tropicana

If you love to play, have fun, meet new people and generally have a good time, then this daycation trip to Lacampagne Tropicana is for you.

Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Time:

Venue:

RSVP:

Nedoux Sewing Club

Have you always wanted to learn how to sew your own clothes? Then join the DIY sewing workshop for beginners.

Date: Saturday, November 6 & Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Time: 10 AM.

RSVP: HERE or 08108730803

Clay & Sip Session

Breatherng is inviting you to a guided session where you paint on your Clay piece. It entails painting kits, clay pieces, and light refreshments. The ticket goes for 10, 500.

Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Time:

Venue: African Therapeutic Garden, Ikoyi.

RSVP:

ART X Live! 2021 – ‘Forward Ever’

This year, ART X Live! 2021 – ‘Forward Ever’ is inviting you for one-night-only music and visual art event, featuring your favourite artiste Lojay, AYLØ, Dami Oniru, AMKMQ, Fez, BigFoot and Pheelz. It’s an intimate in-person event especially for music and art enthusiasts all over the world to be able to tune in virtually.

Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: The Federal Palace, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

FOMO Brunch Out

Join FOMO this weekend for brunch. Trust us, you don’t want to miss out on the amazing Jameson cocktails and menu, great games, amazing DJ line up and of course great vibes all around.



Date: Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Atmosphere Rooftop, Lennox Mall, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1‬.

Etuk Ubong + The Etuk Philosophy

Catch Etuk Ubong + The Etuk Philosophy live at the Truth Village this Sunday for the last Sunday commune before the Truth Festival and Europe tour. Purchase tickets at the door for N2000.

Date: Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: 112 Akerele Road off Shitta Surulere, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Yoga and Sip

Moonshine Cafe is ready to take you through a series of mind-refreshing yoga sessions. Yoga mats will be provided at the venue.

Date: Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Moonshine Cafe, 7A Admiralty Rd, Lekki Phase I, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE