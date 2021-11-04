Connect with us

Events

Wet, Wild & Wavy: Here's how the Les Damiers Lagos Launch Went Down

Events

National Museum of African Art sets to present “24 Hours of the Smithsonian in Lagos”

Events

Polo Avenue Collaborates with Banke Kuku in Debut Runway Collection at LFDW21

Events Promotions

Bord Bia hosted popular Irish Spirit Brands for its First-ever 'Meet the Maker' Event in Africa

Events

Edugrant is Empowering the next Generation through Scholarship Provision

Events

Black Tie Christmas is Coming! Enjoy an Exquisite Evening of Fine Christmas Music | December 19th

Events

Be the First to experience the Ethnikologie Vintage Interiors' New Store Location | November 5th

Events

Flytime Music Festival Returns this December!

Events Promotions

The Beauty West Africa Exhibition and Conference is back | November 17th - 19th

Events Promotions

Ajebo Hustlers will be Live at the 'Dia de Los Muertos' Hosted by Volcán Tequila | November 2nd

Events

Wet, Wild & Wavy: Here’s how the Les Damiers Lagos Launch Went Down

Published

4 mins ago

 on

On Saturday, October 9th, Les Damiers Du Cap transformed Wave Beach into a picturesque celestial spectacle to celebrate its official debut in the Nigerian market.

Following a spontaneous showcase in shopping malls across Lagos where carnival dancers upturned the activities of local shoppers with captivating dance performances and games while handing out party invites to a few lucky bystanders, it was no surprise that the official launch of Les Damiers Du Cap attracted a host of influencers, celebrities and other invited guests, all eager to experience an evening at the beach with the wine for the unconventional dreamer.

From fairy lights to seats overlooking the star-spangled sea, the event was perfectly curated to introduce Les Damiers Du Cap’s vibrant variants– Star Chaser, Wave Dancer, and Sun Chaser, each uniquely crafted to suit the unorthodox palate of the modern non-conformist.

With Shody on hypeman duties, the night was punctuated by several high-energy performances that brought the teeming crowd to its feet all through the night.

Guests were treated to light bites paired with aqua and fire-themed cocktails, as well as live musical performances from award-winning afrobeat artistes Chike and Niniola while DJ Nana and DJ Crowd Kontroller spun and scratched all the hits on the turntable.

Launching in Lagos, for the first time in Nigeria, Les Damiers Du Cap is made with no additives distinctively crafted for the unconventional dreamers.

Visit and follow LesDamiers.ng on Instagram to find out which Les Damiers variant best describes you.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Unfettered with Adebayo Adeleke: A .45 Caliber Bullet and An Encounter With God

BN Hot Topic: As a Bridesmaid, How Far Would You Go to Please the Bride?

Mfonobong Inyang: Turning From Trauma To Triumph

James Omokwe on Creating Africa Magic Epics | by Dika Ofoma

Your Better Self with Akanna: Pride Comes Before a Nasty Fall
css.php