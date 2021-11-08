Connect with us

Music Scoop

New Music + Video: Mister Versace - Opor

Music Scoop

New Music + Video: DT Brown - Special

Music

"Love Nwantiti" Earns CKay His First BRIT Certified Silver Plaque Two Years After its Release

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Read The Top Stories You Missed This Week

BN TV Music

Watch Darkoo's Performance of "Bad From Early" on Glitch Africa

BN TV Music

Johnny Drille joins forces with the LOUD Band for an enthralling live performance of "Sweet as a Mother's Love"

Music Scoop

Made Kuti shines on ‘The Cover’ of Accelerate TV’s November Issue

Music

New Music + Video: Wande Coal - Come My Way

Music Scoop

New Music + Video: Puppy Pound - Remember

Music

SESS' star-studded EP "Spotlight" features Simi, Teni, Adekunle Gold & more

Music

New Music + Video: Mister Versace – Opor

Published

5 hours ago

 on

It is great to take time off the regular tunes by popular artists and tune in to the vibing sounds of Mister Versace. Start by listening to his new single titled “Opor”.

The name might not seem so familiar but it is certainly worth knowing. Mister Versace is an award-winning Afro-pop singer, producer & songwriter. He was Born in Greenwich London but grew up in Lagos, Nigeria

He released his self-produced debut single ‘My Papa’ in 2019 with over 500,000 streams on all platforms and then got signed to RubberbandNation Record label.

His second single “Mummy pray for me’’ which was aired on Cool FM, Rhythm FM, Sound City & City FM has over 125,000 streams on Spotify alone.

With his blend of dancehall, reggae, Afro-beat & pop, Mister Versace has emerged as one of Nigeria’s fastest-rising stars to look out for.

Listen to his latest track, “Opor” here

Watch here:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BN Book Excerpt: Gems Along The Way by Tunde Ayeni

Money Matters with Nimi: Is There Art in your Investment Portfolio?

Tapshak Dakihas is Pushing the Boundaries of Musical Innovation | Find Out How

Individual Actions We Can Take To Mitigate The Risks of Climate Change

Ariyike Akinbobola: My Man – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”
css.php