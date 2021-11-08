New Music + Video: DT Brown – Special

Here’s another fast rising artist that is set to convert fans and music lovers alike with the release of his newest musical offering titled “Special”. The Nigerian Afrobeat recording sensation, DT Brown, partners with producer, Illy Da Great to dish out an Afrobeats tune with an irresistible melody.

The Edo state indigene, whose real name is Ehimhen Brown Christopher, gets DT Brown from a nickname given by his siblings. DT denotes, ‘D-Threat’. His brand represents the voice of every person from the ‘the ghetto’ who believe in their dream. “Special” is a track directed by Darion 4K and was mixed and mastered by Brain On The Mix.

DT Brown uses his sounds to address issues around his insecurities and ill treatment from humanity. He desires a warm acceptance from those who agree with his vision and “Special” is a great starting point to achieve that goal.

Listen here

Watch “Special” here