New Music + Video: DT Brown - Special

New Music + Video: Mister Versace - Opor

"Love Nwantiti" Earns CKay His First BRIT Certified Silver Plaque Two Years After its Release

#BNWeekInReview: Read The Top Stories You Missed This Week

Watch Darkoo's Performance of "Bad From Early" on Glitch Africa

Johnny Drille joins forces with the LOUD Band for an enthralling live performance of "Sweet as a Mother's Love"

Made Kuti shines on ‘The Cover’ of Accelerate TV’s November Issue

New Music + Video: Wande Coal - Come My Way

New Music + Video: Puppy Pound - Remember

SESS' star-studded EP "Spotlight" features Simi, Teni, Adekunle Gold & more

New Music + Video: DT Brown – Special

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Here’s another fast rising artist that is set to convert fans and music lovers alike with the release of his newest musical offering titled “Special”. The Nigerian Afrobeat recording sensation, DT Brown, partners with producer, Illy Da Great to dish out an Afrobeats tune with an irresistible melody.

The Edo state indigene, whose real name is Ehimhen Brown Christopher, gets DT Brown from a nickname given by his siblings. DT denotes, ‘D-Threat’. His brand represents the voice of every person from the ‘the ghetto’ who believe in their dream. “Special” is a track directed by Darion 4K and was mixed and mastered by Brain On The Mix.

DT Brown uses his sounds to address issues around his insecurities and ill treatment from humanity. He desires a warm acceptance from those who agree with his vision and “Special” is a great starting point to achieve that goal. 

Listen here

Watch “Special” here

