Work Hard, Enjoy Life: Watch Ummeeta Rabiu’s #HerMoneyHerPower Story

Digital creator and interior designer, Ummeeta Rabiu, is giving us a glimpse into her world with a recent trip to Anambra, where she navigated the intense demands of managing workers on-site for a heavy-duty construction project. Breaking walls, making critical decisions, and keeping the project on track were all in a day’s work for the multifaceted entrepreneur.

The stress of handling it all was undeniable, but Ummeeta’s ability to juggle her various roles was nothing short of inspiring. After wrapping up the construction project, Ummeeta returned to Abuja for some much-needed rest and self-care. She treated herself to a luxurious spa day. It was her way of unwinding after a demanding work trip, but more than that, it reminded her of the deeper significance of being financially independent.

“This experience reminded me how fulfilling it feels to be financially independent and take care of myself without relying on anyone else,” Ummeeta reflected.

For her, this wasn’t just about pampering—it was about the freedom that comes with having control over her finances. Ummeeta’s goal in life is simple but powerful: to make money, be happy, and enjoy life on her own terms. This mindset resonates perfectly with the message behind the #HerMoneyHerPower campaign, an Initiative by The She Tank and BellaNaija focused on encouraging women to take charge of their finances, embrace financial independence, and make decisions that align with their personal goals and desires.

The #HerMoneyHerPower campaign is all about shifting the narrative for women. It’s about breaking free from societal norms that often limit women’s financial potential, and Ummeeta is a living embodiment of that message. Her journey from construction sites to spa days is more than just a display of balance—it’s about showing that women can work hard, enjoy the fruits of their labour, and be unapologetic about their financial power.

Whether Ummeeta is overseeing a construction project or indulging in a self-care routine, she is proof that a woman’s financial power is, indeed, her freedom.

Watch here: