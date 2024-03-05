The Many Times John ‘Mr Ibu’ Okafor Made Us Laugh

On Saturday, the sad news of the passing of the popular Nigerian veteran actor and comedian, John Okafor, aka, “Mr Ibu,” caught many Nigerians by surprise. He was aged 62.

Mr Ibu featured in over 200 Nollywood films, and for many Nigerians, he was a household name for his rib-cracking performances and a source of entertainment throughout our childhoods. Last year, in September, he celebrated 40 years on screen.

Following his passing, tributes poured in from his fellow actors and friends in the movie industry. As we reflect on his legacy, we choose to cherish the countless moments he brought us laughter and joy.

Here are some of the funny moments:

“Is it soup or pous?” When he made Osita Iheme, “Pawpaw,” finished a bowl of Akpu and soup he made with sugar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ije-Luv (@ijeomadaisy)

When he said he knew ‘winter’ too 😂😂

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charles Inojie (@charlesinojie)

When he found his missing money in Pawpaw’s pocket

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Real Ballers (@therealballersz)

When he was made Igwe, he alongside Sam Loco Efe finished someone’s pot of rice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nollywood Movies |Viral Videos (@estatefevercomedy)

When he pretended to be a nun and led the sisters in singing

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When he was confessing in prayer and said to God, “Make you sef think am”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charles Inojie (@charlesinojie)

When he blamed his father, the late Sam Loco Efe, for his facial look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @historylovers_001

When he said his wife is as beautiful as mammy water

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Real Ballers (@therealballersz)

All kit up for football training and hoping to get signed by Chelsea FC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SoccerNationNG (@soccernationng)

A Chelsea fan through and through

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nollywood Movies |Viral Videos (@estatefevercomedy)

Rest in peace, Mr Ibu. You’ll be missed.