Aanu Jide-Ojo is Helping People Discover Better Ways to Handle Mental Burdens | Watch Peace Itimi’s “How I”

Aanu Jide-Ojo knows what it’s like to feel unhappy at work and burnt out. But she turned things around by following her love for clinical psychology and creating UsTherapy. Now, she’s helping others handle the stress of modern life.

In this “HOW I” episode, Aanu shares her journey with Peace Itimi. She talks about starting her own therapy practice after studying clinical psychology, managing social media at a salon, trying out Nigerian startups, and finally finding her calling in therapy.

Watch the video: