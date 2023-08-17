eLDee talks about Meeting His Wife & Retiring from Music on the Teju Babyface Podcast

In the latest episode of “The Teju Babyface Deep Dive Podcast,” retired rapper and record producer eLDee joins Olateju Oyelakin, also known as Teju Babyface.

eLDee detailed how he left the country after being swindled by fake investors at his last record label. He shares how he figured out he was being scammed, why he decided to step away despite his fame, and even tells the story of how he met his wife back in his third year of university.