Watch: Tope Mark-Odigie of REB360 details Her Entrepreneurial Journey in New Interview with Omon Odike on “Omon’s Couch”

In this week’s episode, Omon Odike chats with Tope Mark-Odigie, the Founder and CEO of REB360 (a real estate development company).

Tope talks about her entrepreneurial trajectory, which has taken her from make-up artist to financial advisor to real estate developer. She discusses the actions she took to empower and invest in herself, as well as providing essential advice to aspiring realtors on how to get started in the profession and overcome some of the hurdles that they may experience.

Watch: