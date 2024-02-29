EbonyLife Studios’ New Series “Baby Farm” to star Rita Dominic-Anosike, Joseph Benjamin & Tope Tedela

In January, the CEO of EbonyLife Group Mo Abudu shared on her Instagram that a new series called Baby Farm was in the works. According to her post, the series’s logline said, “How far will you go to get the baby of your dreams?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

According to What Kept Me Up, the principal photography for the project has been concluded. Since then, the cast and crew are gradually trooping to their social media pages to unveil themselves as part of the EbonyLife project.

Kayode Kasum (Castle & Castle) and Walter Banger (A Sunday Affair) will be returning as directors on the series. Onyinye Odokoro, Folu Storms, Rita Dominic-Anosike, Joseph Benjamin, Genoveva Umeh, Tope Tedela and Kiki Omeili will star in this series written by Darrel Bristow-Bovey (A Sunday Affair).

Each of the stars took to their Instagram to unveil their care package sent to them by Netflix and Ebonylife Studios as they wrapped up shooting.

Watch the unveiling below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Dominic-Anosike (@ritadominic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tope Tedela (@topetedela)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GENOVEVA UMEH (@gen0vevaumeh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayode Kasum (@kayodekasum)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Folu Storms (@folustorms)