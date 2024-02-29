Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

EbonyLife Studios' New Series "Baby Farm" to star Rita Dominic-Anosike, Joseph Benjamin & Tope Tedela

BN TV Cuisine

You've Got to Try This Ukwa & Bitter Leaf Recipe by Dobby Signature

BN TV Movies & TV

Aisha Showed Up With an Impressive Resumé in Episode 6 of “The Interview”

BN TV Music

Bella Shmurda talks Musical Legacy & "Tension Rave" in New Documentary | Watch

BN TV

Things Get Emotional & Spicy in Episode 6 (S1) of "Dear Diane" | Watch

BN TV

Watch Episode 3 (S2) of "When Are We Getting Married?"

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Papeeyah in New Episode of "Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion"

BN TV Career

Need a New Business Idea? Watch Claire Idera Nnani Share New Ways to Earn More

BN TV Music

Mohbad is Remembered in Chike's Colourful "Egwu" Music Video

BN TV Music

Get into the Lyrics of Johnny Drille's New Song "For You"

BN TV

EbonyLife Studios’ New Series “Baby Farm” to star Rita Dominic-Anosike, Joseph Benjamin & Tope Tedela

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In January, the CEO of EbonyLife Group Mo Abudu shared on her Instagram that a new series called Baby Farm was in the works. According to her post, the series’s logline said, “How far will you go to get the baby of your dreams?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

According to What Kept Me Up, the principal photography for the project has been concluded. Since then, the cast and crew are gradually trooping to their social media pages to unveil themselves as part of the EbonyLife project.

Kayode Kasum (Castle & Castle) and Walter Banger (A Sunday Affair) will be returning as directors on the series. Onyinye Odokoro, Folu Storms, Rita Dominic-Anosike, Joseph Benjamin, Genoveva Umeh, Tope Tedela and Kiki Omeili will star in this series written by Darrel Bristow-Bovey (A Sunday Affair).

Each of the stars took to their Instagram to unveil their care package sent to them by Netflix and Ebonylife Studios as they wrapped up shooting.

Watch the unveiling below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rita Dominic-Anosike (@ritadominic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tope Tedela (@topetedela)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GENOVEVA UMEH (@gen0vevaumeh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kayode Kasum (@kayodekasum)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Folu Storms (@folustorms)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kiki Omeili (@kikiomeili)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Joy on The Road – Fauzziyah Oyebode on Finding Purpose as a Traffic Warden in Osogbo

Fridah Njeri Transformed a Faltering Floating Restaurant into a Tourist Site in Kenya

Chaste Inegbedion: Wisdom and Leadership Nuggets from Bob Marley’s “One Love” and “Exodus”

Your Go-To Guide to Reporting Issues of Gender-Based Violence

Dennis Isong: All You Need to Know About Survey Documents
css.php