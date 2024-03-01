Zainab Balogun is Working on a Psychological Thriller titled “Blood” to Put a Spotlight on Endometriosis & Women’s Health

Zainab Balogun has announced her new short film titled “Blood,” a psychological thriller that aims to raise awareness about endometriosis, a condition affecting millions of women worldwide.

The actress and media personality who has previously spoken openly about her struggles with endometriosis, will star in and serve as an executive producer for the film. “Blood” is being written and directed by Talia Smith. Her production company, ZABA Productions, is collaborating with London-based Ocurens Content and CSA Global to produce it.

The film is described as a “call to action” that will explore the true horrors of endometriosis and its impact on women’s health. Endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, causing severe pain and other symptoms. It is estimated to affect 1 in 10 women and girls globally.

She wants the project to raise awareness and empower women. “Having spent over a year in development with the amazing @ocurenscontent 🇬🇧, @csa.global and Director; @talsmith #Bloodiscoming. This short film is more than a cinematic endeavour—it’s a call to action, addressing a condition affecting 1 in 10 (190 million) women/ girls worldwide.,” Balogun wrote.

“As an endo-survivor who endured 19 years of pain without a diagnosis, this is personal. BLOOD triggers education, empathy, empowerment, and advocacy.”

Balogun is encouraging her followers to support the film’s Kickstarter campaign, which aims to raise funds for production costs. “We’ve made great strides in funding, and partnerships and need the community support,” Balogun wrote. “Help us cross the finish line by donating to the Kickstarter campaign. Purchase a reward like a special screening invite or donate any amount. Every bit matters.”

“Blood” is expected to be released later this year.

