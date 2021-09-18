Connect with us

Don't Miss Episode 8 (7 Days A Week) of “Papa Benji” Season 2

Here's Episode 4 of Laju Iren's "During Ever After (Full Bloom)" Season 2

Ronke Odusanya drops Episode 12 of Comedy Series "Sàlàyé È”

Explore London with Temi Otedola as She Ticks Off her Summer Bucket List

Bils & SayRah Chips Take on the TGIF Crew in this Episode of "Ndani TGIF Show"

Watch the Official Trailer for TNC Africa's "Our Best Friend’s Wedding" Season 2 on BN TV

Ayra Starr joins FK & Jola on the 'Bloody Samaritan' Episode of "I Said What I Said"

Zeelicious' Quick & Easy Recipe for making Brown Rice with Vegetable Sauce

Get Thrilled with the Official Trailer for Netflix & Kunle Afolayan’s New Film "Swallow"

#BNxBBNaija6: Jaypaul wants to be the Jay-Z of Nigerian Entertainment Industry

Basketmouth has premiered episode 8 of his comedy series “Papa Benji” and this one is tagged ‘7 Days A Week’.

Off Basketmouth’s The Zing Network production company, “Papa Benji “comedy features comic characters such as Nedu Wazobia, Broda Shaggi, Buchi, Senator, Ekwutousi Maleke, Sound Sultan, Jemima Osunde, Romeo_WJ, OG Tega, Real Warri Pikin and Basketmouth himself.

In this new season, you get to enjoy the rib-cracking dialogue and exchanges of customers, staff and many other interesting characters that come into the famous Papa Benji pepper soup joint.

Watch the new episode below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

