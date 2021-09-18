Don’t Miss Episode 8 (7 Days A Week) of “Papa Benji” Season 2

Basketmouth has premiered episode 8 of his comedy series “Papa Benji” and this one is tagged ‘7 Days A Week’.

Off Basketmouth’s The Zing Network production company, “Papa Benji “comedy features comic characters such as Nedu Wazobia, Broda Shaggi, Buchi, Senator, Ekwutousi Maleke, Sound Sultan, Jemima Osunde, Romeo_WJ, OG Tega, Real Warri Pikin and Basketmouth himself.

In this new season, you get to enjoy the rib-cracking dialogue and exchanges of customers, staff and many other interesting characters that come into the famous Papa Benji pepper soup joint.

Watch the new episode below: