See Highlights from Music Producer Sess & Feyi’s Traditional Wedding

Published

19 mins ago

 on

Ace music producer and musician Salami Oluwasesan, popularly known as Sess is traditionally married to the love of his life Olori Feyi Ses-Salami.

The couple tied the knot on Saturday 12th of September 2020, with family and friends including Lola OJ present to celebrate their special day.

We wish the lovely couple a blessed union. Take a look at highlights from their wedding below:

First Look

Second Look

In case you missed it, take a look at their pre-wedding photos:

