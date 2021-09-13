Weddings
See Highlights from Music Producer Sess & Feyi’s Traditional Wedding
Ace music producer and musician Salami Oluwasesan, popularly known as Sess is traditionally married to the love of his life Olori Feyi Ses-Salami.
The couple tied the knot on Saturday 12th of September 2020, with family and friends including Lola OJ present to celebrate their special day.
We wish the lovely couple a blessed union. Take a look at highlights from their wedding below:
First Look
Second Look
In case you missed it, take a look at their pre-wedding photos: