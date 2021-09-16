Connect with us

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 391

Published

1 hour ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Bella: @nemerem_williams
Makeup: @gussycee
Outfit: @rae_bridals
Gele: @ttgele_
Accessories: @tophertonyjewelry
Photo: @officialbigdealweddings

@pinkykelz
Dress: @harida_bass
MUA: @joan_beautie_
Gele: @victorygele
📸: @osagu.photography

@womiloju_williams
Outfit- @styledbylayo
Makeup- @skylarkfaces
Gele- @gele_by_segunlagos

Bella: @graciebakare

Makeup @oteniaramakeovers
Dress @rhymatclothiers
Asooke @jenrewa
Gele @abydouz_gele

Dress : @mausisewbiz
Makeup: @le_artiste_mojo
Gele: @gelebynioma_

Dress: @honeysfashion_atelier
Bella @kehra_

Belle @slayedbyajey
Gele by @tagele__
Outfit by @khavhia_woman

@adesewa_22
Dress @veekeejames_official
Makeup @zainabazeez

@nengiofficial @diiadem
Photography – @boboiso
Dress – @emaginebybukola

@mariachikebenjamin
Dress ~ @veekeejames_official
Makeup ~ @ariyike_mua
Photographer ~ @officialphotofreak
Hair stylist ~ @dharmsung

@lillyafe
Dress: @ericamoorebrand
Mua: @bibyonce
Photo credit: @photokulture

@tokemakinwa
Stylist: @dahmola
Makeup: @anitabrows

@symply_tacha
Dress: @xtrabrideslagos
📷: @felixcrown
MUA: @glittersandglossstudio
HAIR: @thenessaeffect

@lolaoj
Dress @anncranberry
Styling @zackstyling_luxury_
MUA @ennieyapha

Bella @oluwartomii
Dress @xtrabrideslagos
Makeup @glittersandglossstudio
Photography @sabiegal

Dress: @melangebypistis
Photograhy : @ansahkenphotography
MUA: @kukiethemakeupgirl
Hairstylist: @_graceaj

@ms_leon
Dress: @odeva_nigeria

Bella: @lindaosifo
Outfit: @quophiakotuahghana
Photography: @chocolate_shot_it

@empress_jamila_
Dress: @melangebypistis
Photograhy : @ansahkenphotography
MUA: @kukiethemakeupgirl
Hairstylist: @_graceaj

@bimboademoye
Dress: @odeva_nigeria

Bella: @iamenado
Dress: @ladybeellionaire_luxury
Photography: @msogarr

@blessingjessicaobasi @stannze

Kids!

Photography: @gudugudukiddies

Mum @laranaire
Papa @rere.obaisi @reohob
Dress @xtrabrideslagos
Agbada @tlrcouture
Photography @reohob

