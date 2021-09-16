AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 391

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.
For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –
@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
Bella: @nemerem_williams
Makeup: @gussycee
Outfit: @rae_bridals
Gele: @ttgele_
Accessories: @tophertonyjewelry
Photo: @officialbigdealweddings
@pinkykelz
Dress: @harida_bass
MUA: @joan_beautie_
Gele: @victorygele
📸: @osagu.photography
@womiloju_williams
Outfit- @styledbylayo
Makeup- @skylarkfaces
Gele- @gele_by_segunlagos
Bella: @graciebakare
Makeup @oteniaramakeovers
Dress @rhymatclothiers
Asooke @jenrewa
Gele @abydouz_gele
Dress : @mausisewbiz
Makeup: @le_artiste_mojo
Gele: @gelebynioma_
Dress: @honeysfashion_atelier
Bella @kehra_
Belle @slayedbyajey
Gele by @tagele__
Outfit by @khavhia_woman
@adesewa_22
Dress @veekeejames_official
Makeup @zainabazeez
@nengiofficial @diiadem
Photography – @boboiso
Dress – @emaginebybukola
@mariachikebenjamin
Dress ~ @veekeejames_official
Makeup ~ @ariyike_mua
Photographer ~ @officialphotofreak
Hair stylist ~ @dharmsung
@lillyafe
Dress: @ericamoorebrand
Mua: @bibyonce
Photo credit: @photokulture
@tokemakinwa
Stylist: @dahmola
Makeup: @anitabrows
@symply_tacha
Dress: @xtrabrideslagos
📷: @felixcrown
MUA: @glittersandglossstudio
HAIR: @thenessaeffect
@lolaoj
Dress @anncranberry
Styling @zackstyling_luxury_
MUA @ennieyapha
Bella @oluwartomii
Dress @xtrabrideslagos
Makeup @glittersandglossstudio
Photography @sabiegal
Dress: @melangebypistis
Photograhy : @ansahkenphotography
MUA: @kukiethemakeupgirl
Hairstylist: @_graceaj
@ms_leon
Dress: @odeva_nigeria
Bella: @lindaosifo
Outfit: @quophiakotuahghana
Photography: @chocolate_shot_it
@empress_jamila_
Dress: @melangebypistis
Photograhy : @ansahkenphotography
MUA: @kukiethemakeupgirl
Hairstylist: @_graceaj
@bimboademoye
Dress: @odeva_nigeria
Bella: @iamenado
Dress: @ladybeellionaire_luxury
Photography: @msogarr
@blessingjessicaobasi @stannze
Kids!
Photography: @gudugudukiddies
Mum @laranaire
Papa @rere.obaisi @reohob
Dress @xtrabrideslagos
Agbada @tlrcouture
Photography @reohob