It’s #SSDownTheAisle After Folashade & Sinmi Met at a Friend’s Birthday Dinner

Published

24 seconds ago

 on

If you’re used to passing up on invites especially to social gatherings, this may very well just be a reason to start doing the opposite. Folashade and Sinmi are reminding us of one of the many beauties of going out and meeting people!

Folashade and Sinmi had both decided to attend a friend’s dinner party and this is where they met for the first time. Sinmi laid eyes on the beauty that is Folashade and knew there just had to be something more. A little friendly conversation ensued and then began the slow dance of getting to know each other moe. Now, here they are! Thanks to that dinner date and of course, the extra effort to make friends, we’ve got #SSDownTheAisle! We’re totally drooling over the beauty and power of love as evidenced through their lovely pre-wedding photos. Keep scrolling to enjoy how the love birds share their love story with us and how Sinmi popped the big question.

Check out their lovely pre-wedding shoot and love story below.

How We Met
By the bride, Folashade

Sinmi and I met in 2014. I was invited to a birthday dinner by a friend. Coincidentally, he was also invited to the same birthday dinner by his friend. There definitely was no connection instantly. However, he asked his friend for my number and reached out.

How We Met
By the groom, Sinmi

Shade and I started talking regularly and it was more of the Intellect for us both. We were having very intelligent conversations and that blew me away most times. We kept that going for about a year before I finally asked her to be my girlfriend.

The Proposal

On our first date, we went to a restaurant in Dublin. Going into our 7th year, Sinmi took me back to the first restaurant we ever ate and popped the question in the most romantic way. Of course, I did say Yes! I couldn’t be happier marrying the love of my life.

 

Credits

Bride: @miss_folasade_
Planner: @lh_events
Photography: @felixcrown
Videography: @thegalleryng

