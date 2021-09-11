Stan Nze & Blessing Jessica Obasi are Getting Married!

Love is in the air, wedding bells are ringing and congratulations are in order!

Nollywood movie stars Stan Nze and Blessing Jessica Obasi have traditionally tied the knot and we’re super excited for this beautiful union.

The couple shared the remarkable news on social media with lovely photos showing off Blessing’s wedding band. In their captions, they wrote, “A King and his Queen 🤴🏾👸🏾#Ngozichierika”.

Stan and Blessing have been showered with many congratulations and well wishes from friends and colleagues celebrating their happiness.

BN wishes the couple a happy married life and a blessed home❤

Photo Credit: @stannze