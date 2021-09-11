Connect with us
From Author to Executive Producer... Arese Ugwu Details Her Transition as She Covers Today’s Woman Magazine

#BNWeekInReview: Catch All The Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Keep with the As on Episode 3 of Laju Iren's "During Ever After (Full Bloom)"

Go behind the scenes of Ndani TV's "Rumour Has It"

#BNMeetTheStar: Temitope Olowoniyan on the Role of Her Life in "King of Boys: The Return of the King"

#BNxBBNaija6: Peace Shares Her Thoughts on the Different HOH Reign + She's an Amazing Actor

#BNxBBNaija6: "I take responsibility for everything that happened in the house" - Boma

Exclusive: TNC Africa’s Award-Winning YouTube Series - "Our Best Friend’s Wedding" Returns with Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi Leading the Cast

#BNxBBNaija6: Michael's Freestyle is as Awesome as Expected

Week 6 in the #BBNaija6 House - From the Heads of House Reign to Boma, Tega, Micheal & Peace's Eviction

From Author to Executive Producer… Arese Ugwu Details Her Transition as She Covers Today’s Woman Magazine

Financial literacy advocate, author, and producer of the “The Smart Money Woman” series, Arese Ugwu is the star on the cover of Today’s Woman Magazine’s September special 2021 issue.

The thirteen-part series brings to life the characters from Arese’s book “The Smart Money Woman,” and in this issue, she discusses how she built a Pan-African audience, her transition from author to executive producer, how she felt after Netflix picked up her series, and how she juggles all of her roles.

The magazine also features the “TSMW” series cast; Osas Ighodaro, Toni Tones, Lala Akindoju, Ini-Dima Okojie, Ebenezer Eno, Seun Ajayi, Eso Dike, Timini Egbuson, Kabiri Fubara, and Temisan Emmanuel on what they loved about their characters, plus insight from the amazing women behind the show.

 

Photo Credit:
Photography @ryanonifoto_
Makeup @kiks_beauty_
Suit:@mimis_kreationz
Creative Direction: @isokenogiemwonyi
Location: @kentucky_homes

Read more at www.twmagazine.net

