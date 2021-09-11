From Author to Executive Producer... Arese Ugwu Details Her Transition as She Covers Today’s Woman Magazine

Financial literacy advocate, author, and producer of the “The Smart Money Woman” series, Arese Ugwu is the star on the cover of Today’s Woman Magazine’s September special 2021 issue.

The thirteen-part series brings to life the characters from Arese’s book “The Smart Money Woman,” and in this issue, she discusses how she built a Pan-African audience, her transition from author to executive producer, how she felt after Netflix picked up her series, and how she juggles all of her roles.

The magazine also features the “TSMW” series cast; Osas Ighodaro, Toni Tones, Lala Akindoju, Ini-Dima Okojie, Ebenezer Eno, Seun Ajayi, Eso Dike, Timini Egbuson, Kabiri Fubara, and Temisan Emmanuel on what they loved about their characters, plus insight from the amazing women behind the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timini Egbuson (@_timini)

Photo Credit:

Photography @ryanonifoto_

Makeup @kiks_beauty_

Suit:@mimis_kreationz

Creative Direction: @isokenogiemwonyi

Location: @kentucky_homes