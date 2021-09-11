Connect with us
#BNWeekInReview: Catch All The Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Published

21 mins ago

 on

Happy weekend BNers!

It’s been an exciting week, and a lot has gone down from the movies, music and lifestyle to recognitions, events, love, fashion, features and so much more.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this second week in September.

ThisDay Style Features The Cast of “King of Boys: The Return of the King” On Their Latest Cover

See What These Stars Wore to the Premiere of “The Ghost And The Tout Too”

From Tomike to Keon: 10 Celebrity Babies We Are Currently Crushing On

Cardi B & Offset’s Baby Boy Is Here!

Kemi Adetiba’s “King of Boys (2)” Shows How Storytelling Clouds our Notion of Good and Evil

Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee have a Bun in the Oven!

Life Before #BBNaija: Listen to These Singles & EP by Jaypaul

BN Hot Topic: Let’s Talk About DNA Test – When Is the Right Time?

Wizkid & Tems’ “Essence” Goes Gold in the US

“None of us is perfect…. Please respect our privacy and our kids” – 2Baba on Reported Dispute with Annie

#BNxBBNaija6: Michael’s Freestyle is as Awesome as Expected

