BNxBBNaija6: Michael’s Freestyle is as Awesome as Expected

In this super fun exclusive interview with Chuey Chu, Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye star Michael tells BellaNaija about his life before the show, and why he decided to audition for the show.

He also detailed how, over the previous decade, how he funded his music career by working as a cashier, dishwasher, and a variety of other jobs. He shared his aspirations prior to joining BBNaija, his relationship with Jackie, and his future ambitions.

Bonus: You also get to watch him do a freestyle for us. Trust us, it’s awesome.