#BNxBBNaija6: Tega says She’s “Ready to Clean This Up and… Have a Fresh Start”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Recently evicted Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate Tega, in this interview with Chuey Chu, clears things up on the controversy her relationship with Boma brought in and out of the house.

Tega gives the details on how it started, as well as Biggie and the housemates’ role in “shipping” the both of them.

She also lets us in on the friendships she’ll forge after the show and her Top 5 prediction.

Watch the interview below:

