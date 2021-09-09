Kikifodies’ Secret Recipe for Making Crispy Fried Chicken

Have you been trying to figure out how the crispy chicken you get from restaurants is made? look no further!

Kikifoodies has shared her special secret recipe for making crispy fried chicken and you should totally try it.

Ingredients

Fried Chicken

* 2kg chicken

* 2 teaspoons salt

* 1 tablespoon onion powder

* 1 tablespoon garlic powder

* 1 tablespoon paprika

* 1 tablespoon cayenne(hot pepper)

* 1 teaspoon knorr chicken cube

* 2 cups buttermilk

To make buttermilk, mix 1 cup of milk(powdered milk & water) with 1 tablespoon of water. Let sit until curdled.

* 2 cups flour

* ½ cup corn starch

* 1 teaspoon salt

* 1 tablespoon garlic powder

* 1 tablespoon onion powder

* 1 tablespoon paprika

* 1 tablespoon crushed chicken cube

Watch the video below: