Ladipoe Scores 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Nomination

BET just announced the nominees for the 16th annual BET Hip Hop Awards ahead of the ceremony on October 5. And congratulations to Ladipoe who has scored himself a nomination.

The Mavin rapper was nominated for Best International Flow with six other international artists including Nasty C (South Africa), Xam (Brazil), Laylow (France), Gazo (France), Little Simz (UK), and Dave (UK).

“Our 2021 ‘BET Hip Hop Awards’ nominees span generations and are a representation of the talented individuals who elevate hip hop culture in creative and diverse ways. We congratulate each of them on these sought-after accolades,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy for BET. “We can’t wait to join forces with the best in hip hop and deliver a one-of-a-kind show in Atlanta.”

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion led the nominations for this year’s awards, with nine nods. While Drake earned eight nods across seven categories, including Hip Hop Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.

Let’s ensure Ladipoe brings home the award. Click here to vote.