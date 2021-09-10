Connect with us
Tangerine Africa

Music Scoop

Ladipoe Scores 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Nomination

Music Promotions

Coke wants you to GINJAAAH YOUR FLOW - Here's How

Music

New Music: L.A.X - Faster

Music

New Music: Skales feat. Imanse - I Dey Miss You

Music

New Music: Olamide & Eskeez - Loose It

Music

New Music: Tems - Crazy Tings

Music

Brymo releases '9' a Two-part Album Dedicated to His Love | Listen to "Èsan" & "Harmattan and Winter"

BN TV Movies & TV Music Scoop

#BNxBBNaija6: Michael's Freestyle is as Awesome as Expected

Music

DBYZ set to drop Debut EP "No Rules" in October | See the Tracklist

Music

New Music: Poshbugati - No Fight

Music

Ladipoe Scores 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Nomination

Published

6 hours ago

 on

BET just announced the nominees for the 16th annual BET Hip Hop Awards ahead of the ceremony on October 5. And congratulations to Ladipoe who has scored himself a nomination.

The Mavin rapper was nominated for Best International Flow with six other international artists including Nasty C (South Africa), Xam (Brazil), Laylow (France), Gazo (France), Little Simz (UK), and Dave (UK).

“Our 2021 ‘BET Hip Hop Awards’ nominees span generations and are a representation of the talented individuals who elevate hip hop culture in creative and diverse ways. We congratulate each of them on these sought-after accolades,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy for BET. “We can’t wait to join forces with the best in hip hop and deliver a one-of-a-kind show in Atlanta.”

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion led the nominations for this year’s awards, with nine nods. While Drake earned eight nods across seven categories, including Hip Hop Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.

Let’s ensure Ladipoe brings home the award. Click here to vote.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement


Star Features

Dr. Ukandu Rightway: How To Keep An Eye On Your Eye

Mfonobong Inyang: Having the Gift Of Critical Thinking & Perspective

BN Hot Topic: Let’s Talk About DNA Test – When Is the Right Time?

Kemi Adetiba’s “King of Boys (2)” Shows How Storytelling Clouds our Notion of Good and Evil

Stand To End Rape Initiative Commends the Adamawa State Government for Assenting the Violence Against Person’s Prohibition (VAPP) Act
css.php