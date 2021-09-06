Movies & TV
See What These Stars Wore to the Premiere of “The Ghost And The Tout Too”
The premiere of Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi‘s “The Ghost and The Tout Too” on Sunday was packed with fashion, film, and television royalty dressed in purple Ankara ensembles in accordance with the event’s dress code.
Directed by Michael Akinrogunde, the film is a sequel to “Ghost and the Tout,” which told the story of a young woman who grew up in the Ghetto and meets a ghost after an unpleasant occurrence.
The event was attended by cast members as well as other movie stars, including Kunle Remi, Deyemi Okanlawon, Adedimeji Lateef, Sharon Ooja, Kehinde Bankole, Lilian Afegbai, Lala Akindoju to mention a few.
Keep scrolling to see your faves showed up and showed out at the premiere.
Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi
View this post on Instagram
Kolawole Ajeyemi
View this post on Instagram
Anto Lecky
View this post on Instagram
Bolanle Olukanni
View this post on Instagram
Queen Badirat Olaitan Ajoke Adeyemi
View this post on Instagram
Kunle Remi
View this post on Instagram
Lucy Edet
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Diane Russet
View this post on Instagram
Moet Abebe
View this post on Instagram
Lilian Afegbai
View this post on Instagram
Deyemi Okanlawon
View this post on Instagram
Mercy Johnson Okojie
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Sharon Ooja
View this post on Instagram
Juliet Ibrahim
View this post on Instagram
Elozonam
View this post on Instagram
Osas Ighodaro
View this post on Instagram
Cynthia Nwadiora (Cee-C)
View this post on Instagram
Adunni Ade
View this post on Instagram
Tacha
View this post on Instagram
James Brown
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
AMA Psalmist
View this post on Instagram
Nkechi Blessing Sunday
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Lala Akindoju
View this post on Instagram
Oyebade Adebimpe
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Kehinde Bankole
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Olawunmi Toriola
View this post on Instagram
Adedimeji Lateef
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram