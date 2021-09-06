Connect with us
See What These Stars Wore to the Premiere of "The Ghost And The Tout Too"

Published

3 mins ago

 on

The premiere of Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi‘s “The Ghost and The Tout Too” on Sunday was packed with fashion, film, and television royalty dressed in purple Ankara ensembles in accordance with the event’s dress code.

Directed by Michael Akinrogunde, the film is a sequel to “Ghost and the Tout,” which told the story of a young woman who grew up in the Ghetto and meets a ghost after an unpleasant occurrence.

The event was attended by cast members as well as other movie stars, including Kunle Remi, Deyemi Okanlawon, Adedimeji Lateef, Sharon Ooja, Kehinde Bankole, Lilian Afegbai, Lala Akindoju to mention a few.

Keep scrolling to see your faves showed up and showed out at the premiere.

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Kolawole Ajeyemi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Anto Lecky

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Bolanle Olukanni

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Queen Badirat Olaitan Ajoke Adeyemi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Kunle Remi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Lucy Edet

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lucy Edet Essien (@iamlucyedet)

Diane Russet

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diane Russet (@diane.russet)

Moet Abebe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Moet Abebe (@moetabebe)

Lilian Afegbai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Deyemi Okanlawon

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Mercy Johnson Okojie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Sharon Ooja

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Juliet Ibrahim

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Elozonam

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Osas Ighodaro

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Cynthia Nwadiora (Cee-C)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Adunni Ade

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Tacha

James Brown

AMA Psalmist

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AMA Psalmist. (@amapsalmist)

Nkechi Blessing Sunday

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NBS (@nkechiblessingsunday)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NBS (@nkechiblessingsunday)

Lala Akindoju

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lala Akindoju (@lalaakindoju)

Oyebade Adebimpe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oyebade Adebimpe (@mo_bimpe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oyebade Adebimpe (@mo_bimpe)

Kehinde Bankole

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KEHINDE BANKOLE (@_kehindebankole)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KEHINDE BANKOLE (@_kehindebankole)

Olawunmi Toriola

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by QUEEN LATEEFAH (@wumitoriola)

Adedimeji Lateef

