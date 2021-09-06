See What These Stars Wore to the Premiere of “The Ghost And The Tout Too”

The premiere of Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi‘s “The Ghost and The Tout Too” on Sunday was packed with fashion, film, and television royalty dressed in purple Ankara ensembles in accordance with the event’s dress code.

Directed by Michael Akinrogunde, the film is a sequel to “Ghost and the Tout,” which told the story of a young woman who grew up in the Ghetto and meets a ghost after an unpleasant occurrence.

The event was attended by cast members as well as other movie stars, including Kunle Remi, Deyemi Okanlawon, Adedimeji Lateef, Sharon Ooja, Kehinde Bankole, Lilian Afegbai, Lala Akindoju to mention a few.

Keep scrolling to see your faves showed up and showed out at the premiere.

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi

Kolawole Ajeyemi

Anto Lecky

Bolanle Olukanni

Queen Badirat Olaitan Ajoke Adeyemi

Kunle Remi

Lucy Edet

Diane Russet

Moet Abebe

Lilian Afegbai

Deyemi Okanlawon

Mercy Johnson Okojie

Sharon Ooja

Juliet Ibrahim

Elozonam

Osas Ighodaro

Cynthia Nwadiora (Cee-C)

Adunni Ade

Tacha

James Brown

AMA Psalmist

Nkechi Blessing Sunday

Lala Akindoju

Oyebade Adebimpe

Kehinde Bankole

Olawunmi Toriola

Adedimeji Lateef

