Connect with us
Tangerine Africa

News

The #BBNaija Saturday Night Party was 🔥 | Week 7

Features Movies & TV News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Catch All The Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

News Promotions

Where is the Nigerian Diaspora? Meet Nigerians who fly two flags

Movies & TV News Nollywood Scoop

#BNMeetTheStar: Temitope Olowoniyan on the Role of Her Life in "King of Boys: The Return of the King"

News

Here's What the New VAT Law Means For Lagosians

News Style

The Latest Collection from ONALAJA is Outstanding - Here Are The Looks Worth Seeing

News

Kwara Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq is Leadership Newspaper's Governor of the Year 2020

News

Temi Otedola's 'Starring in a Music Video' Experience

News

The Mirabel Centre Announces HRH Duchess of Cornwall as First Patron

Features News

Stand To End Rape Initiative Commends the Adamawa State Government for Assenting the Violence Against Person's Prohibition (VAPP) Act

News

The #BBNaija Saturday Night Party was 🔥 | Week 7

Published

20 seconds ago

 on

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye Housemates turned up at the seventh Saturday Night Party and their energy was 🔥🔥🔥

DJ Joenel kicked off the party, taking it slow before turning up the heat, as the housemates sipped their drinks and danced the night away.

As usual, all the housemates looked dashing. Saga and Nini, Emmanuel and Liquorose, Saskay and Jaypaul had us aww-ing as they couldn’t keep their hands off each other, while those without a boo held on to their drinks.

Although Whitemoney sat quietly for a bit, he soon caught the party spirit and was mostly seen dancing with Jackie B… and Queen.

We also spotted Angel, Cross and Yousef holding down the dancefloor, with Pere mostly chilling and enjoying his own company as he vibed to the music.

In all, it was a fun-filled party for everyone and we enjoyed watching them. See some highlights below:

Related Topics:

Lee Ada'Eze is a seamless raconteur who tells stories through different media from ghost, screen, content and copywriting to acting and creative directing. She creates insightful content for diverse readers as a Content Associate on BellaNaija's Editorial team. Lee is also a skilled digital marketer for major brands in various business sectors. When she's not working, she's probably in her head, becoming more self-aware, listening to good music, watching a movie or having a fulfilling time out. Unpredictable and reserved; a beautiful blend of multiple personalities. You can reach Lee directly on: Instagram/Twitter - @leeadaeze & [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement

Star Features

#BNWeekInReview: Catch All The Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Dennis Isong: How to Buy Affordable Properties Using the Pre-Launch Strategy

Dr. Ukandu Rightway: How To Keep An Eye On Your Eye

Mfonobong Inyang: Having the Gift Of Critical Thinking & Perspective

BN Hot Topic: Let’s Talk About DNA Test – When Is the Right Time?
css.php