The #BBNaija Saturday Night Party was 🔥 | Week 7

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye Housemates turned up at the seventh Saturday Night Party and their energy was 🔥🔥🔥

DJ Joenel kicked off the party, taking it slow before turning up the heat, as the housemates sipped their drinks and danced the night away.

As usual, all the housemates looked dashing. Saga and Nini, Emmanuel and Liquorose, Saskay and Jaypaul had us aww-ing as they couldn’t keep their hands off each other, while those without a boo held on to their drinks.

Although Whitemoney sat quietly for a bit, he soon caught the party spirit and was mostly seen dancing with Jackie B… and Queen.

We also spotted Angel, Cross and Yousef holding down the dancefloor, with Pere mostly chilling and enjoying his own company as he vibed to the music.

In all, it was a fun-filled party for everyone and we enjoyed watching them. See some highlights below: