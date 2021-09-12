Movies & TV
All the Eye-Catching Looks from Mo Abudu’s Orient Birthday Dinner
How does a major media mogul, producer and seasoned host celebrate her birthday? With a grand celebration in Lagos, of course!
Mo Abudu celebrated her 57th birthday in spectacular style, with guests ranging from Ini Edo, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Sharon Ooja, Toke Makinwa, Lilian Afegbai, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Debola and Kehinde Williams, to mention a few.
See all the stunning looks below:
Mo Abudu
View this post on Instagram
Toke Makinwa
View this post on Instagram
Ini Edo
View this post on Instagram
Sharon Ooja
View this post on Instagram
Mimi Onalaja
View this post on Instagram
Adebola and Kehinde Williams
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Juliet Ibrahim
View this post on Instagram
Michelle Dede
View this post on Instagram
Rita Dominic
View this post on Instagram
Lilian Afegbai
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Beverly Naya
View this post on Instagram
Wofai Fada
View this post on Instagram
Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Broda Shaggi
View this post on Instagram
Noble Igwe & Chioma Otisi
View this post on Instagram
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
View this post on Instagram
Daniel Etim Effiong
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Videos from the event
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram