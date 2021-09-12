Connect with us
Tangerine Africa

Movies & TV Scoop

All the Eye-Catching Looks from Mo Abudu's Orient Birthday Dinner

Movies & TV

The #BBNaija6 Saturday Night Party was 🔥 | Week 7

Features Movies & TV News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Catch All The Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Movies & TV Scoop

From Author to Executive Producer... Arese Ugwu Details Her Transition as She Covers Today’s Woman Magazine

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Relationships

Keep with the As on Episode 3 of Laju Iren's "During Ever After (Full Bloom)"

Movies & TV

Go behind the scenes of Ndani TV's "Rumour Has It"

Movies & TV News Nollywood Scoop

#BNMeetTheStar: Temitope Olowoniyan on the Role of Her Life in "King of Boys: The Return of the King"

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija6: Peace Shares Her Thoughts on the Different HOH Reign + She's an Amazing Actor

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNxBBNaija6: "I take responsibility for everything that happened in the house" - Boma

Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

Exclusive: TNC Africa’s Award-Winning YouTube Series - "Our Best Friend’s Wedding" Returns with Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi Leading the Cast

Movies & TV

All the Eye-Catching Looks from Mo Abudu’s Orient Birthday Dinner

Published

24 mins ago

 on

How does a major media mogul, producer and seasoned host celebrate her birthday? With a grand celebration in Lagos, of course!

Mo Abudu celebrated her 57th birthday in spectacular style, with guests ranging from Ini Edo, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Sharon Ooja, Toke Makinwa, Lilian Afegbai, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Debola and Kehinde Williams, to mention a few.

See all the stunning looks below:

Mo Abudu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Toke Makinwa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Ini Edo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

Sharon Ooja

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Mimi Onalaja

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Adebola and Kehinde Williams

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adebola Williams (@debolalagos)

Juliet Ibrahim

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim)

Michelle Dede

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michelle Dede (@michelledede)

Rita Dominic

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rita Dominic (@ritadominic)

Lilian Afegbai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

Beverly Naya

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Wofai Fada

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi

Broda Shaggi

Noble Igwe & Chioma Otisi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Noble Igwe (@noble_igwe)

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

Daniel Etim Effiong

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

Videos from the event

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement

Star Features

#BNWeekInReview: Catch All The Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Dennis Isong: How to Buy Affordable Properties Using the Pre-Launch Strategy

Dr. Ukandu Rightway: How To Keep An Eye On Your Eye

Mfonobong Inyang: Having the Gift Of Critical Thinking & Perspective

BN Hot Topic: Let’s Talk About DNA Test – When Is the Right Time?
css.php