All the Eye-Catching Looks from Mo Abudu’s Orient Birthday Dinner

How does a major media mogul, producer and seasoned host celebrate her birthday? With a grand celebration in Lagos, of course!

Mo Abudu celebrated her 57th birthday in spectacular style, with guests ranging from Ini Edo, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Sharon Ooja, Toke Makinwa, Lilian Afegbai, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Debola and Kehinde Williams, to mention a few.

See all the stunning looks below:

Mo Abudu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Toke Makinwa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Ini Edo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

Sharon Ooja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Mimi Onalaja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Adebola and Kehinde Williams

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adebola Williams (@debolalagos)

Juliet Ibrahim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim)

Michelle Dede

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Dede (@michelledede)

Rita Dominic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Dominic (@ritadominic)

Lilian Afegbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

Beverly Naya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Wofai Fada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOYIN ABRAHAM AJEYEMI🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊 (@toyin_abraham)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOYIN ABRAHAM AJEYEMI🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊 (@toyin_abraham)

Broda Shaggi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S A M U E L . A . P E R R Y (@brodashaggi)

Noble Igwe & Chioma Otisi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noble Igwe (@noble_igwe)

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

Daniel Etim Effiong

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

Videos from the event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)