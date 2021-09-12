Hilda Titiloye Shares Her Thoughts on Nip, Tuck, and Cosmetic Procedures in the Latest Issue of TheWill Downtown

Connect with us
Published

2 mins ago

 on

What began as an internal discussion (between TheWill Downtown’s Acting Editor, Onah Nwachukwu, and her family) resulted in last week’s cover feature on Body Enhancement.

Conversations like, why it has become rampant in today’s Nigeria and what brought about the spike in patients looking to go under the knife to correct a flaw was dissected.

 

Although said discussions explored the stories of patients and their testimonials it was from a singular perspective. With that, we knew it would be an injustice not to highlight those whose roles are crucial to the story and introducing their medical takes on the surgeries and why they think the society we’ve found ourselves in is comfortable surrendering themselves to a high risk-reward.

The magazine sought the opinion of Dr Hilda Ashio Titiloye, a Nigerian registered and licensed medical practitioner, to assist clear the air and provide further light on the subject.

In a story headlined ‘Blurred Lines: Getting A Step Closer To Fashion Equality,’ Downtown’s Fashion pages examine why it is OK for women to wear men’s clothes but frowned upon when men do the same.

This week sees the addition of a new feature to their Relationship page. The ladies won’t want to miss the new feature on sex tagged: “Are You ‘Heading’ My Way?”.

The Beauty pages suggest ways to style your hair, and Websights discusses the ongoing infidelity saga on the social media scene.

You should definitely get a copy of Downtown (@thewilldowntown) Magazine today and all week from your local vendor nationwide. We promise you’ll love it.

Read the rest of the interview here.

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

