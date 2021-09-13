Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo “Brown Skin Girl” & All the Winners at MTV Video Music Awards 2021

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards took place live on Sunday 12th September at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York, hosted by music star Doja Cat.

Beyoncé‘s “Brown Skin Girl” featuring Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN and Afrobeats star WizKid won the best cinematography award for the year.

Justin Bieber, who lead the list of nominees with seven, won in two categories: Artist of the Year and Best Pop awards. Megan Thee Stallion followed with six nominations but didn’t win any for the night.

Olivia Rodrigo got three awards at the ceremony including Song of the Year for her hit “Drivers License“, Best New Artist and Push Performance of the Year. Foo Fighters also received the Global Icons award for the year.

See the full winner’s list below.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR