Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo "Brown Skin Girl" & All the Winners at MTV Video Music Awards 2021

Concert for an Important Cause! NSSF, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Femi & Made Kuti Join the Move to Raise Funds for Post-Pandemic Recovery

MTV VMAs 2021: The Outstanding Performances from Normani, Ed Sheeran, Twenty One Pilots & more

Delightful Food Pop-up partners with Freshforte to bring a Taste of Ghana to Lagos this September

Your FREE invitation to the Interior Designers Association of Nigeria Exhibition - GUIDE 2021 | 17th and 18th of September

Veuve Clicquot is shedding Light on pioneering Women with the launch of "Bold Conversations"

Dreams from the Slum & the True and Pure Religion Foundation Partner to Celebrate International Day of Charity

NQR eases Payments for Businesses and Customers in Ajah

See All the #AsoEbiBellas at Tiwa Savage's Dad's Burial | Toke Makinwa, Sharon Ooja, Ozinna & More

Johnnie Walker raised the bar with the COOLEST Party Ever

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards took place live on Sunday 12th September at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York, hosted by music star Doja Cat.

Beyoncé‘s “Brown Skin Girl” featuring Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN and Afrobeats star WizKid won the best cinematography award for the year.

Justin Bieber, who lead the list of nominees with seven, won in two categories: Artist of the Year and Best Pop awards. Megan Thee Stallion followed with six nominations but didn’t win any for the night.

Olivia Rodrigo got three awards at the ceremony including Song of the Year for her hit “Drivers License“, Best New Artist and Push Performance of the Year. Foo Fighters also received the Global Icons award for the year.

See the full winner’s list below.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber)
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) (WINNER)
The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Justin Bieber (WINNER)
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
BTS – “Dynamite”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Dua Lipa – “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License” (WINNER)

BEST NEW ARTIST

24kGoldn
Giveon
The Kid LAROI
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
Polo G
Saweetie

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

September 2020: Wallows – “Are You Bored Yet?”
October 2020: Ashnikko – “Daisy”
November 2020: SAINt JHN – “Gorgeous”
December 2020: 24kGoldn – “Coco”
January 2021: JC Stewart – “Break My Heart”
February 2021: Latto – “Sex Lies” – RCA Records
March 2021: Madison Beer – “Selfish”
April 2021: The Kid LAROI – “WITHOUT YOU”
May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license” (WINNER)
June 2021: girl in red – “Serotonin”
July 2021: Fousheé – “my slime”
August 2021: jxdn – “Think About Me”

BEST COLLABORATION

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” (WINNER)
Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Blackpink
BTS (WINNER)
CNCO
Foo Fighters
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Bruno Mars / Anderson .Paak / Silk Sonic
Twenty One Pilots

BEST POP

Ariana Grande – “Positions”
Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am”
BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” (WINNER)
Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u”
Shawn Mendes – “Wonder”
Taylor Swift – “willow”

BEST HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)”
Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum”
Polo G – “RAPSTAR”
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “FRANCHISE” (WINNER)

BEST ROCK

Evanescence – “Use My Voice”
Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”
John Mayer – “Last Train Home” (WINNER)
The Killers – “My Own Soul’s Warning”
Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit”
Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibration”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt”
Glass Animals – “Heat Waves”
Imagine Dragons – “Follow You”
Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear – “My Ex’s Best Friend” (WINNER)
Twenty One Pilots — “Shy Away” – Fueled By Ramen
WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l”

BEST LATIN

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti”
Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar” (WINNER)
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – “GIRL LIKE ME”
J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – “UN DIA (ONE DAY)”
Karol G – “Bichota”
Maluma – “Hawái”

BEST R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL”
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” (WINNER)
Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Giveon – “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY”
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through”
SZA – “Good Days”

BEST K-POP

(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi”
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream”
BTS – “Butter” (WINNER)
Monsta X – “Gambler”
SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love”
TWICE – “Alcohol-Free”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Billie Eilish – “Your Power” (WINNER)
Demi Lovato – “Dancing With The Devil”
H.E.R. – “Fight For You”
Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful”
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z – “Entrepreneur”

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – Directed by: Billie Eilish
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)” – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino (WINNER)
Taylor Swift – “willow” – Directed by: Taylor Swift
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A – “Franchise” — Directed by: Travis Scott
Tyler, The Creator – “LUMBERJACK” – Directed by: Wolf Haley

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL” – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant (WINNER)
Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” – Cinematography by: Rob Witt
Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez
Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – “Holy” – Cinematography by: Elias Talbot
Lady Gaga — “911” – Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth
Lorde — “Solar Power” – Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud

BEST ART DIRECTION

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – “ALREADY” – Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz
Lady Gaga – “911” – Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Art Direction by: John Richoux
Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend” – Art Direction by: Art Haynes (WINNER)
Taylor Swift – “willow” – Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Bella Poarch – “Build A Bitch” – Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova
Coldplay – “Higher Power” – Visual Effects by: Mathematic
Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You Right” – Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel
Glass Animals – “Tangerine” – Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Visual Effects by: Mathematic  (WINNER)
P!NK – “All I Know So Far” – Visual Effects by: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Ariana Grande – “34+35” – Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson
BTS – “Butter” – Choreography by: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Choreography by: Natricia Bernard
Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Choreography by: Nina McNeely
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Choreography by: Paul Roberts (WINNER)
Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind” – Choreography by: Dani Vitale

BEST EDITING

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Editing by: Troy Charbonnet (WINNER)
BTS – “Butter” – Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens
Drake – “What’s Next” – Editing by: Noah Kendal
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Editing by: Claudia Wass
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Editing by: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”
