MTV VMAs 2021: The Outstanding Performances from Normani, Ed Sheeran, Twenty One Pilots & more

Published

1 hour ago

 on

What’s a music award without great live musical performances???

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards aired live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York, on Sunday and it had many thrilling, outstanding and creatively put together musical performances from Justin Bieber, Normani who paid tribute to Janet Jackson, Ed Sheeran, Busta Rhymes, Alicia Keys, Chlöe, Camila Cabello, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Foo Fighters, the award ceremony’s host Doja Cat and many others.

During the Twenty One Pilots performance, Tyler Joseph took the chance to announce that his wife Jenna is expecting their second child and the audience responded with resounding cheers in congratulations.

Enjoy the MTV VMAs 2021 performances below:

Kim Petras’ pre-show performance”The Future Starts Now”

Justin Bieber – “Ghost” & “Stay”

Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday”

Tyler Joseph announcing Jenna Joseph’s Pregnancy

Olivia Rodrigo – “Good For You”

Kacey Musgraves

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow –  “Industry Baby” & “Montero (Call Me Your Name)”

Camila Cabello – “What You Leaving For”

Shawn Mendes and Tiany – “Summer of Love”

Doja Cat

Chlöe Bailey – “Have Mercy”

Anitta – “Girl From Rio”

Normani – “Wild Side”

Ozuna – “La Funka”

Alicia Keys and Swae Lee “Lala”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Foo Fighters

Busta Rhymes

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker – “Papercut”

Troye Sivan

Ed Sheeran’s bonus performance of “Bad Habits”

