MTV VMAs 2021: The Outstanding Performances from Normani, Ed Sheeran, Twenty One Pilots & more
What’s a music award without great live musical performances???
This year’s MTV Video Music Awards aired live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York, on Sunday and it had many thrilling, outstanding and creatively put together musical performances from Justin Bieber, Normani who paid tribute to Janet Jackson, Ed Sheeran, Busta Rhymes, Alicia Keys, Chlöe, Camila Cabello, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Foo Fighters, the award ceremony’s host Doja Cat and many others.
During the Twenty One Pilots performance, Tyler Joseph took the chance to announce that his wife Jenna is expecting their second child and the audience responded with resounding cheers in congratulations.
Enjoy the MTV VMAs 2021 performances below: