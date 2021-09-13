Connect with us

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Catch Up on Episodes 6 & 7 of “Papa Benji” Season 2

BN TV Comedy

See Episodes 10 & 11 of Ronke Odusanya's Comedy Series "Sàlàyé È"

BN TV Movies & TV

A Quick Recap of EbonyLife Studios’ "Castle & Castle" Season 1

BN TV Events Music

MTV VMAs 2021: The Outstanding Performances from Normani, Ed Sheeran, Twenty One Pilots & more

BN TV

The Adanna & David Family - Baby Ada's Emotional Christening Ceremony

BN TV Comedy

This Comedy Skit starring Richard Mofe-Damijo, Broda Shaggi, Priscilla Ojo will Crack You Up

BN TV

#BNxBBNaija: The Hardest Lesson Boma has Learned Coming Out of the Shine Ya Eye House

BN TV

#BNxBBNaija: Here's What Michael Thinks about the Whitemoney-Jackie B-Michael Dynamic

BN TV

#BNxBBNaija: Peace shares Top Five Predictions & What She’ll Miss about the Shine Ya Eye House

BN TV

#BNxBBNaija: Tega Tells Us the Sweetest Thing She’s Heard About Herself

BN TV

Catch Up on Episodes 6 & 7 of “Papa Benji” Season 2

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Have you missed the last two episodes (6 and 7) of Bastekmouth‘s comedy web series “Papa Benji” season 2? Catch up right here!

Off Basketmouth’s The Zing Network production company, “Papa Benji “comedy features comic characters such as Nedu Wazobia, Broda Shaggi, Buchi, Senator, Ekwutousi Maleke, Sound Sultan, Jemima Osunde, Romeo_WJ, OG Tega, Real Warri Pikin and Basketmouth himself.

In this new season, you get to enjoy the rib-cracking dialogue and exchanges of customers, staff and many other interesting characters that come into the famous Papa Benji pepper soup joint.

Watch episode 6 (Givers Never Lack):

Watch episode 7:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement

Star Features

Biodun Da’Silva: How to Handle Rejection Gracefully

#BNWeekInReview: Catch All The Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Dennis Isong: How to Buy Affordable Properties Using the Pre-Launch Strategy

Dr. Ukandu Rightway: How To Keep An Eye On Your Eye

Mfonobong Inyang: Having the Gift Of Critical Thinking & Perspective
css.php