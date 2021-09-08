Life Before #BBNaija: Listen to These Singles & EP by Jaypaul

Before the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye season kicked off, many of the housemates were forming career paths in the arts and entertainment industry, including Jaypaul.

The talented Housemate is an OAP, artist and creative director who hopes to reach a bigger audience with his music, through the BBNaija platform.

If you’re yet to hear Jaypaul’s music and sound, listen to the singles and extended playlist below:

Revival

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rambo

Isolation

EP – “August Visitor”

“Some More“

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“One More Dance”

“Mamie”

“Murder She Wrote“

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo Credit: @jaypaulmrflamez