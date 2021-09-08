Music
Life Before #BBNaija: Listen to These Singles & EP by Jaypaul
Before the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye season kicked off, many of the housemates were forming career paths in the arts and entertainment industry, including Jaypaul.
The talented Housemate is an OAP, artist and creative director who hopes to reach a bigger audience with his music, through the BBNaija platform.
If you’re yet to hear Jaypaul’s music and sound, listen to the singles and extended playlist below:
Revival
Rambo
Isolation
EP – “August Visitor”
“Some More“
“One More Dance”
“Mamie”
“Murder She Wrote“
Photo Credit: @jaypaulmrflamez