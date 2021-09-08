Cuppy Unveils Jewellry Line ‘Cuppy Cuts’ in New Music Video

For many years, the Otedola sisters have given personal and professional support to one another. That’s what you call true sister-friends! Today, they’re teaming up to model and celebrate Cuppy‘s new business.

Cuppy debuted her jewellery line in the music video for “Original Copy (Interlude)” off her debut album “Original Copy“. The music video featured appearances from her sisters Tolani and Temi Otedola.

The celebrity DJ released a teaser introducing her jewellery line, “Cuppy Cuts,” which she promises will launch before the end of the year – jewellery has never looked so tasty. She also added her own signature style – gelato and cupcake bling – as an enticing representation of herself.

Watch the video below: