Connect with us
Tangerine Africa

Music

Cuppy Unveils Jewellry Line 'Cuppy Cuts' in New Music Video

Music

New Video: 2Baba feat. Bongos Ikwue - Searching

Music

New Video: Basketmouth feat. Falz & Kwabena Kwabena - Ghana Jollof

Music Sweet Spot

Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee have a Bun in the Oven!

Music

New Music: GNG, Izzik & Victor Collins - Bad x3

Music

New Music: Questhood feat. Yo'lex - Grinding On A Low

Music

New Video: Vector - License

Music

Mr Eazi Unveils New "Love For You" Visualizer

Music

New Video: Johnny Drille - Loving Is Harder

Music Scoop

Great News Music Fans! Tems Is Dropping Her EP Next Week

Music

Cuppy Unveils Jewellry Line ‘Cuppy Cuts’ in New Music Video

Published

3 hours ago

 on

For many years, the Otedola sisters have given personal and professional support to one another. That’s what you call true sister-friends! Today, they’re teaming up to model and celebrate Cuppy‘s new business.

Cuppy debuted her jewellery line in the music video for “Original Copy (Interlude)” off her debut album “Original Copy“. The music video featured appearances from her sisters Tolani and Temi Otedola.

The celebrity DJ released a teaser introducing her jewellery line, “Cuppy Cuts,” which she promises will launch before the end of the year – jewellery has never looked so tasty. She also added her own signature style – gelato and cupcake bling – as an enticing representation of herself.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement


Star Features

Kemi Adetiba’s “King of Boys (2)” Shows How Storytelling Clouds our Notion of Good and Evil

Stand To End Rape Initiative Commends the Adamawa State Government for Assenting the Violence Against Person’s Prohibition (VAPP) Act

Your Better Self with Akanna: Making a Baby is the Highest Form of Human Creativity

Chioma Momah: How to Make a Career Pivot Without Changing your Job

#BNWeekInReview: The Enthralling Stories You Missed This Week
css.php