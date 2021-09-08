Movies & TV
First Look: See the Cast Posters for Season 2 of “Castle & Castle”
If you’re half as thrilled as we are for season two of “Castle & Castle,” we’re going to brighten your day. We now have our first look at the drama series’ cast poster!
The series which is set to premiere on Netflix on September 15, chronicles the aftermath of Remi and Tega Castle’s first appearance before a court of law. The case has divided the loyalties in the firm and has separated Lagos’s most admirable couple. Will the couple be able to forgive each other for choosing different sides of the law or will their resentment towards each other destroy that which they built on love?
Shot in Lagos, Nigeria, this season of “Castle & Castle” is all about what makes lawyers lie awake at night, while they fight for justice by day.
New additions to the cast list include Bisola Aiyeola, Bimbo Ademoye, Kenneth Okoli and Mimi Chaka.
From Tega Castle to Doshima, check out the cast photos below:
Richard Mofe-Damijo AS Tega Castle
Dakore Egbuson-Akande AS Remi Castle
Denola Grey AS Ben Castle
Ade Laoye AS Morenike Athol-Williams
Daniel Etim Effiong AS Mike Amenechi
Deyemi Okanlawon AS Kwabena Mills
Dorcas Shola Fapson AS Doshima
Eku Edewor AS Nneka
Blossom Chukwujekwu AS Malik Mustapha