First Look: See the Cast Posters for Season 2 of “Castle & Castle”

If you’re half as thrilled as we are for season two of “Castle & Castle,” we’re going to brighten your day. We now have our first look at the drama series’ cast poster!

The series which is set to premiere on Netflix on September 15, chronicles the aftermath of Remi and Tega Castle’s first appearance before a court of law. The case has divided the loyalties in the firm and has separated Lagos’s most admirable couple. Will the couple be able to forgive each other for choosing different sides of the law or will their resentment towards each other destroy that which they built on love?

Shot in Lagos, Nigeria, this season of “Castle & Castle” is all about what makes lawyers lie awake at night, while they fight for justice by day.

New additions to the cast list include Bisola Aiyeola, Bimbo Ademoye, Kenneth Okoli and Mimi Chaka.

From Tega Castle to Doshima, check out the cast photos below:

Richard Mofe-Damijo AS Tega Castle

Dakore Egbuson-Akande AS Remi Castle

Denola Grey AS Ben Castle

Ade Laoye AS Morenike Athol-Williams

Daniel Etim Effiong AS Mike Amenechi

Deyemi Okanlawon AS Kwabena Mills

Dorcas Shola Fapson AS Doshima

Eku Edewor AS Nneka

Blossom Chukwujekwu AS Malik Mustapha

Anee Icha AS Stella