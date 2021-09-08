The Ladies’ Lives Have Taken Several Turns! Don’t Miss Episode 2 of “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts”

Connect with us
Published

2 hours ago

 on

The second episode of REDTV’s web series “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts” is now live!

In this episode, Lulu finds herself in an estranged love triangle and it’s getting really complicated. Meanwhile, we are loving this Big Daddy, Small Mommy dynamic.

The series follows the life of three bold, beautiful, and ambitious women; CynthiaCee-CNwadioraSalma Mumin and Dillish Mathews, who want to live their best luxurious lives.

Watch the new episode below:

