#BNxBBNaija6: Get the Tea on Triangles & more from the 11th Shine Ya Eye Secret Diary Session

#BNxBBNaija6: Get the Tea on Triangles & more from the 11th Shine Ya Eye Secret Diary Session

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

It was another exciting episode of The Buzz on Showmax with host Toke Makinwa and her guests, Instagram creator The Real Femi, Nigerian YouTuber Austin Betha, and content creator Emmanuella Ozogula, got to unpack all the highs and lows that happened on the hottest reality show on the continent, Big Brother Naija over the weekend.

And for the secret diary sessions, we saw the housemates rant about any and everything while reviewing some juicy details. Here’s a quick summary of what some of your favourite housemates had to share:

Whitemoney pleaded with Big Brother to bring back the keyboard for him.

Jaypaul said the game has become more intense, and he’s not sad that anyone nominated him because everyone is just trying to use their head and play with their strategies.

Cross is grateful to still be in Biggie house, and he’s ready to put his mind to every given task.

Emmanuel says the level of uncertainty with the evictions every weekend keeps rising, and he has to calm himself every time.

Saga tells Biggie that he hopes to win the head of the house and make enough money to buy immunity for the ninth week, but he also hopes Nini wins.

Liquorose tells Biggie that being in here is worrisome because she doesn’t know if she’s doing the right thing or not in the eyes of the viewers.

Jackie B is sad that Michael was evicted from the show, and she was sure the rest of the house would nominate her to be up for eviction.

Saskay is worried because Jaypaul’s beliefs aren’t the same as hers, and she’s sad because that’s what happened with her ex, so she has to think twice about getting into anything with him.

Queen tells Biggie that she’s overwhelmed that she’s still in Big Brother’s house, and she’s grateful for the opportunity.

Yousef said the housemates are making him feel like he hasn’t impacted the house, which makes him feel a type of way.

Nini talked to Big Brother about how she doesn’t have any strategy and will continue playing the game that way.

Pere asked Big Brother for some cards games, ludo games and art materials to help ease the boredom around the house.

Angel says she’s shocked to still be in the house, and each time she tries to give up, the house restores her faith.

Lee Ada'Eze is a seamless raconteur who tells stories through different media from ghost, screen, content and copywriting to acting and creative directing. She creates insightful content for diverse readers as a Content Associate on BellaNaija's Editorial team. Lee is also a skilled digital marketer for major brands in various business sectors. When she's not working, she's probably in her head, becoming more self-aware, listening to good music, watching a movie or having a fulfilling time out. Unpredictable and reserved; a beautiful blend of multiple personalities. You can reach Lee directly on: Instagram/Twitter - @leeadaeze & [email protected]

