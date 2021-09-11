BN TV
Keep with the As on Episode 3 of Laju Iren’s “During Ever After (Full Bloom)”
We get to keep up with the As, Grace and Setan Rhodes as they fight for their own happily ever after on episode 3 of “During Ever After (Full Bloom)”.
The mini-series stars BellaRose Okojie, Olu Salako ‘Boda Wasiu’, Bayo Oloko, Inem King, Olumide Owuru, and a host of many others. Directed by the award-winning Michael AMA Psalmist Akinrogunde, written and produced by Laju Iren, you’re bound to fall in love with this new season.
