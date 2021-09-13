Connect with us

Ciara, Travis Scott, Alicia Keys Looked Fabulous on the Red Carpet for MTV VMAs 2021

Meet the Speakers of the Inaugural Edition of Bold Conversations by Veuve Clicquot in Nigeria hosted by Michelle Dede

Concert for an Important Cause! NSSF, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Femi & Made Kuti Join the Move to Raise Funds for Post-Pandemic Recovery

MTV VMAs 2021: The Outstanding Performances from Normani, Ed Sheeran, Twenty One Pilots & more

Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo "Brown Skin Girl" & All the Winners at MTV Video Music Awards 2021

Delightful Food Pop-up partners with Freshforte to bring a Taste of Ghana to Lagos this September

Your FREE invitation to the Interior Designers Association of Nigeria Exhibition - GUIDE 2021 | 17th and 18th of September

Veuve Clicquot is shedding Light on pioneering Women with the launch of "Bold Conversations"

Dreams from the Slum & the True and Pure Religion Foundation Partner to Celebrate International Day of Charity

NQR eases Payments for Businesses and Customers in Ajah

Published

2 hours ago

 on

There was music, awards, beautiful moments, and most importantly, fashion and style at the MTV Video Music Awards that was held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York on Sunday.

Hosted by Doja Cat, we saw performances from Justin Bieber, Chlöe, Normani, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X, Alicia Key, Swae Lee and many other artists.

Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Bruno Mars, Foo Fighters are some of the stars who bagged awards for the night, with Justin Bieber taking home the Artist of the Year award.

In all, it was a splendid ceremony and here’s how some of your favourite celebrities showed up for the awards.

Megan Fox

Billie Eilish

Travis Scott

Ciara

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian

Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz

Ashanti

Tinashe

Lil Nas X

Jack Harlow

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

Anitta

Madison Beer

Normani

Paris Hilton and Kim Petras

Camila Cabello

Ozuna

Olivia Rodrigo

Chloe & Halle Bailey

Giveõn

Saweetie

Latto

Young Dylan

Bretman Rock

Photo Credit: @ramonrecords

