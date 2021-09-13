Ciara, Travis Scott, Alicia Keys Looked Fabulous on the Red Carpet for MTV VMAs 2021

There was music, awards, beautiful moments, and most importantly, fashion and style at the MTV Video Music Awards that was held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York on Sunday.

Hosted by Doja Cat, we saw performances from Justin Bieber, Chlöe, Normani, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X, Alicia Key, Swae Lee and many other artists.

Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Bruno Mars, Foo Fighters are some of the stars who bagged awards for the night, with Justin Bieber taking home the Artist of the Year award.

In all, it was a splendid ceremony and here’s how some of your favourite celebrities showed up for the awards.

Megan Fox

Billie Eilish

Travis Scott

Ciara

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian

Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ashanti

Tinashe

Lil Nas X

Jack Harlow

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

Anitta

Madison Beer

Normani

Paris Hilton and Kim Petras

Camila Cabello

Ozuna

Olivia Rodrigo

Chloe & Halle Bailey

Giveõn

Saweetie

Latto

Young Dylan

Bretman Rock

Photo Credit: @ramonrecords