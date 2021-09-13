Events
Ciara, Travis Scott, Alicia Keys Looked Fabulous on the Red Carpet for MTV VMAs 2021
There was music, awards, beautiful moments, and most importantly, fashion and style at the MTV Video Music Awards that was held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York on Sunday.
Hosted by Doja Cat, we saw performances from Justin Bieber, Chlöe, Normani, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X, Alicia Key, Swae Lee and many other artists.
Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Bruno Mars, Foo Fighters are some of the stars who bagged awards for the night, with Justin Bieber taking home the Artist of the Year award.
In all, it was a splendid ceremony and here’s how some of your favourite celebrities showed up for the awards.
Megan Fox
Billie Eilish
Travis Scott
Ciara
Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian
Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz
Ashanti
Tinashe
Lil Nas X
Jack Harlow
Doja Cat
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
Anitta
Madison Beer
Normani
Paris Hilton and Kim Petras
Camila Cabello
Ozuna
Olivia Rodrigo
Chloe & Halle Bailey
Giveõn
Saweetie
Latto
Young Dylan
Bretman Rock
Photo Credit: @ramonrecords