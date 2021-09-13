Concert for an Important Cause! NSSF, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Femi & Made Kuti Join the Move to Raise Funds for Post-Pandemic Recovery

On the 25th of September 2021, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti will be performing live at the Global Citizen event here in Lagos, in partnership with the Nigerian Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF).

NSSF, established through a collaboration between the international advocacy organization, Global Citizen and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), is renewing its call for support and financial donations to raise funds for vaccine equity in Nigeria.

As an innovative platform for resource mobilization, NSSF’s primary goal is to vaccinate 1m Nigerians by 2022. The fund seeks to mitigate ​​the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, support vulnerable members of the economy, and strengthen our health care system.

Global Citizen Live was held last in Johannesburg, South Africa where Wizkid, Beyonce, Jay Z and some other notable musicians performed live with the attendance of a massive crowd to support the movement of eradicating extreme poverty globally.

This year’s campaign in partnership with NSSF and the appearance of our renowned artists in persons of Davido, Tiwa Savage, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti, is a recovery plan for the world. The 24-hour event will be focusing on vaccine equity and resuming learning for all, so we can enjoy a prosperous and Covid-19-free Nigeria.

Watch the event at GCLIVELAGOS.ORG

From NSSF;

NSSF is set up for Nigerians by Nigerians and we need your support. Join us in bringing an end to the Covid-19 pandemic by helping us reach our goal of vaccinating 1m Nigerians by 2022.

Visit https://nigeriasolidarityfund.ng/donate/ to learn more.

Sponsored Content