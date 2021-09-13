Connect with us

Guinness is bringing the Bar Experience right to Your Home with the Launch of "Dial-a-Delivery"

Promotions

Guinness Nigeria recently launched Dial-A-Delivery, a premium beverage delivery service for the ease and convenience of the Lagos customer.

Taking the stress out of shopping for customer’s favourite drinks, Dial-A-Delivery delivers a vast range of beverages – premium spirits, premium beers, fine liqueurs, malt beverages, etc. – to the front door.

Dial-A-Delivery carries a full range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, from premium spirits, Cîroc, Johnnie Walker and The Singleton; to premium brands; Smirnoff, Gordon’s, Baileys, Orijin, McDowell’s, Guinness, Malta Guinness and much more.

Speaking about Dial-A-Delivery, Adenike Adebola, Marketing & Innovation Director, Guinness Nigeria, explained:

Our goals with Dial-A-Delivery are quite simple: Make it easy for consumers to find the perfect drink for each occasion. So, whether shaking, mixing, or drinking neat; whether relaxing alone or in the company of friends and family, every experience, each moment, should be memorable. Taking the stress out of getting drinks is for us key task in keeping the memorable in the moment.”

The stylishly packaged premium delivery service is open 8 am to 5 pm Mondays to Saturdays and offers same-day delivery for orders before 3 pm.

Try out the N700 flat rate for deliveries in Lagos by calling 080017591759.

For more exciting details about Guinness Nigeria visit, follow on Instagram and on Facebook

18+ Drink Responsibly.

 

