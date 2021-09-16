Kemi Adetiba shares the “KOB: Return Of The King” Journey as She Covers Genevieve Magazine’s Latest Issue

On the cover of the latest issue of Genevieve Magazine is the record-breaking filmmaker Kemi Adetiba of “The Wedding Party” and “King Of Boys“.

In the cover story, written by Sonia Irabor, Kemi talks about how she and the cast and crew of “King Of Boys: Return Of The King” brought it all together.

On the journey to making the Netflix original limited series, Kemi says, “This was a sophomore effort to a very successful title; the stakes were high. So, as a team, we are grateful to be here”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Also inside this issue, Nollywood favourite, Jim Iyke gets candid about his 20-year journey in the industry, tracking down trolls, giving himself space to grieve and so much more!

Plus, Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin) talks about her journey to healing, fans without boundaries and finding joy in giving joy!

Read the full article at GenevieveMagazine.com.

CREDITS:

Photography – @kolaoshalusi

Direction/Styling – @sonia_irabor

MakeUp – @makeupbyadebukola

Hair – @abbeycrystalsignature

Cover Outfit – “Theatre” Two-Piece Top – @ladybeellionaire_luxury | Trousers – @atafo.official