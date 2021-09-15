Connect with us

Music

Tems' Anticipated EP "If Orange Was A Place" is Totally Worth the Wait!

Music

New EP: Bizzyaski - Energy

Music

New EP: Jane Chuks - Fake Love Real Money

Music

New Music: Basketmouth & Buju - Your Body

Events Music

Ciara, Travis Scott, Alicia Keys Looked Fabulous on the Red Carpet for MTV VMAs 2021

Events Music Promotions

Concert for an Important Cause! NSSF, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Femi & Made Kuti Join the Move to Raise Funds for Post-Pandemic Recovery

BN TV Events Music

MTV VMAs 2021: The Outstanding Performances from Normani, Ed Sheeran, Twenty One Pilots & more

Events Music Scoop

Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo "Brown Skin Girl" & All the Winners at MTV Video Music Awards 2021

Music

Listen to OluwahSoft's New EP "B.O.S.S (Blowing Off Some Steam)" Right Here

Music Promotions

Watch the "Ginjaaah Your Flow" Music Video featuring Mayorkun & Josh2Funny

Music

Tems’ Anticipated EP “If Orange Was A Place” is Totally Worth the Wait!

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Alternative R&B singer Tems has finally premiered her much anticipated extended play titled “If Orange Was A Place“.

Tems recently threw fans in a frenzy with her collaboration on Wizkid‘s “Essence,” and her feature in Drake‘s latest album “Certified Lover Boy,” on the track “Fountains“.

Her now released 5-track EP features Brent Faiyaz on the second track “Found“, includes her latest release “Crazy Tings” and ends with an “Up Next: Tems” film edition.

Production credits are accorded to Guilty Beatz for all songs except track three which was produced by Jonah Christian. All songs were written by Tems with Brent Faiyaz on track two, mixed and mastered by Spax.

“If Orange Was A Place” was executive produced by Temilade Openiyi (Tems), Wale Davies and Muyiwa Awoniyi.

Listen to the EP below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement

Star Features

Rita Chidinma: When it Comes to Mental Healthcare in Nigeria, Mothers Are Left Behind

Hephzibah Frances: No! Marrying a Pastor is Not a Must For Me

Biodun Da’Silva: How to Handle Rejection Gracefully

#BNWeekInReview: Catch All The Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Dennis Isong: How to Buy Affordable Properties Using the Pre-Launch Strategy
css.php