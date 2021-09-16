Connect with us

BN TV

#BNxBBNaija6: Jackie B has "Evolved" Mentally, Emotionally & Spiritually after Her 'Shine Ya Eye' Experience

BN TV

"Rumour Has It" stars Jemima Osunde & Patrick Dante Oke React to Comments from Fans

BN TV

"Toke Moments" is Back and Toke Makinwa wants you to Shoot Your Shot!

BN TV

Di'ja & Mercy Johnson Okojie discuss Family, Music, Mental Health in Episode 6 of "Mercy's Menu" Season 2

BN TV

Ms Banks takes us through Her "Go Low" Music Video Rehearsals in Episode 9 of "Bank On It" Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV

Officer Okoro is Paying it Back in Episode 12 of "Visa On Arrival"

BN TV

Nkechi Blessing Sunday Narrates the Incident with TAMPAN & the Baba Ijesha Case "#WithChude"

BN TV

Pretty Mike joins Moet & Nicole to discuss “What Women Really Want” on "Spill The Tea With The Abebes"

BN TV Movies & TV

Has Cassie Found Love or Lust? Find Out in Episode 3 of “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts”

BN TV

#BNxBBNaija6: Jaypaul tells us about Saskay + Shows Off his Acting Skills

BN TV

#BNxBBNaija6: Jackie B has “Evolved” Mentally, Emotionally & Spiritually after Her ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Experience

Published

39 mins ago

 on

Ladies and gentlemen welcome to the Chukie B interview courtesy of BellaNaija!

Jackie B talks to Chuey Chu about her experience in the Big Brother Naija house, her family’s support, and why being a good role model for her son is of utmost importance to her.

She adds that she’s learned to be patient and to open her heart to love. It’s all positive vibes between her and Angel, she adds.

Watch the interview below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement

Star Features

Ufuoma Uvomata: How Best Do You Handle Social Anxiety?

Rita Chidinma: When it Comes to Mental Healthcare in Nigeria, Mothers Are Left Behind

Hephzibah Frances: No! Marrying a Pastor is Not a Must For Me

Biodun Da’Silva: How to Handle Rejection Gracefully

#BNWeekInReview: Catch All The Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week
css.php