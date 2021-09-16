BNxBBNaija6: Jackie B has “Evolved” Mentally, Emotionally & Spiritually after Her ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Experience

Ladies and gentlemen welcome to the Chukie B interview courtesy of BellaNaija!

Jackie B talks to Chuey Chu about her experience in the Big Brother Naija house, her family’s support, and why being a good role model for her son is of utmost importance to her.

She adds that she’s learned to be patient and to open her heart to love. It’s all positive vibes between her and Angel, she adds.

Watch the interview below: