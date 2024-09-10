Tems Dazzles in Red at Toronto Concert & Receives Gold Certification For “Me & U”

Tems has been serving up spectacular looks and style throughout her “Born In the Wild“ tour. After wrapping up the U.S. leg with surprise performances from John Legend and Ayra Starr, she headed to Toronto, Canada, where she continued to impress. For her Toronto performance, she stunned the crowd in a bright red fringe jumpsuit, paired with her signature flawless makeup.

Among the concert’s notable attendees was Drake, who was spotted in the VIP section, nodding along to the music. Despite battling a cold, Tems didn’t let it stop her from delivering an unforgettable show. “I have a cold, but we’re gonna dance this cold away,” she told the audience.

Tems performed a medley of songs from her debut album, “Born In The Wild,” along with fan favourites from her earlier projects. One of the highlights of her tour in Canada came when her hit track “Me & U” was officially certified Gold in Canada, having sold over 40,000 units.

See photos of her from her Canada concert:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEMS (@temsbaby)

Watch her receive her plaque here: