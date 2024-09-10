DJ Neptune & Qing Madi Bring Emotion to Life in the “Honest” Music Video

Following the release of his “Greatness III” album, DJ Neptune has dropped the visuals for “Honest,” featuring Qing Madi.

“Honest” explores the emotional complexities of relationships, highlighting the importance of setting boundaries and seeking space. The song’s narrator expresses a need to be honest about the strain in the relationship, feeling overwhelmed and in need of distance to reflect.

The lyrics capture a sense of frustration with ongoing challenges while acknowledging that the other person may be able to cope without constant communication. There’s a recurring theme of “rewinding” and pulling back, signalling the narrator’s inner conflict of feeling trapped or drained and seeking balance.

At its core, “Honest” explores the tension between love and self-preservation, and the emotional toll of giving without feeling equally fulfilled.

Watch the video below: