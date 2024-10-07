Style
Toke Makinwa Was Fiery in Red Avant-Garde Veekee James Piece for BBNaija Season 9 Finale
Toke Makinwa ‘s first look left everyone in awe at the BBNaija Season 9 finale with a striking avant-garde ensemble by VEEKEE JAMES (VJ) brand. The fiery red creation oozed high-fashion drama, featuring a daring structured silhouette that perfectly highlighted her figure.
The intricately designed bodice with hand-shaped embellishments added a playful yet bold touch, making this look truly one-of-a-kind. Toke’s choice of this architectural gown, paired with velvet dress gloves, proved once again why she’s a style icon, consistently pushing boundaries and setting trends on the red carpet. Swipe through the carousel:
Paired with sleek hair and striking red lips makeup, Toke Makinwa’s finale ensemble was nothing short of show-stopping, cementing her as the ultimate fashion muse of the night.
Bellastylista: @tokemakinwa
Stylist: @dahmola
Outfit: @veekeejames_official
Makeup: @wunmique
Hair: @olasweetesthairstylist
Jewelry: @akanodiamonds
Photography @photokulture