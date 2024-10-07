Toke Makinwa Was Fiery in Red Avant-Garde Veekee James Piece for BBNaija Season 9 Finale

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Toke Makinwa ‘s first look left everyone in awe at the BBNaija Season 9 finale with a striking avant-garde ensemble by VEEKEE JAMES (VJ) brand. The fiery red creation oozed high-fashion drama, featuring a daring structured silhouette that perfectly highlighted her figure.

The intricately designed bodice with hand-shaped embellishments added a playful yet bold touch, making this look truly one-of-a-kind. Toke’s choice of this architectural gown, paired with velvet dress gloves, proved once again why she’s a style icon, consistently pushing boundaries and setting trends on the red carpet. Swipe through the carousel:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Paired with sleek hair and striking red lips makeup, Toke Makinwa’s finale ensemble was nothing short of show-stopping, cementing her as the ultimate fashion muse of the night.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Credits

Bellastylista: @tokemakinwa
Stylist: @dahmola
Outfit: @veekeejames_official
Makeup: @wunmique
Hair: @olasweetesthairstylist
Jewelry: @akanodiamonds
Photography @photokulture

