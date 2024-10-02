Connect with us

Style

These Style Stars Marked Nigerian Independence in Statement Looks, Have a Look

Style

BoF 500 Class of 2024 Inducts Iretidayo Zaccheaus and Stephen Tayo for Their Contribution to the World of Fashion

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Style

Strutting with Star Power, Thuso Mbedu Owned the L'Oréal Le Défilé Runway for Black Girls | WATCH

BN TV Events Music News Style

Wizkid's Effortlessly Cool BoF 500 Gala Look Took Streetwear to Red Carpet Chic [WATCH]

BN TV Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Slays BBNaija9 Eviction Night in Ugo Monye’s Wide-Legged Trousers & Bold Red Accent

Events News Promotions Style

Tessy Oliseh-Amaize Wows Philly Fashion Week 2024 With Sophisticated African Fashion

Style

Mercy Aigbe, Tobi Bakre, Gbubemi Ejeye & More Bring Traditional Elegance to "Farmer’s Bride" Premiere | See the Looks

Style

Epic Fashion! "Lisabi" Cast Steps Out in Regal Style for the Film’s Premiere

BN TV Events Music Relationships Style Sweet Spot

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Were Power Couple Chic at the Bottega Veneta After-Party in Milan | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Cardi B Returned with Hawt New Mom Bod in Liquid Gold for Rabanne's PFW Show | WATCH

Style

These Style Stars Marked Nigerian Independence in Statement Looks, Have a Look

Avatar photo

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Every year on October 1st, Nigeria proudly commemorates its Independence Day, a national holiday that marks the country’s liberation from British colonial rule. Since gaining independence in 1960, this day has become a momentous occasion, celebrated with vibrant events, cultural displays, and reflection. Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora, come together to honour this milestone, donning green and white outfits.

Keep scrolling to see how these celebrities dressed stylishly to commemorate the day:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diana Eneje (@diana_eneje)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mitchel Ukachukwu (@mitchel_ihezue)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neo Mobor Akpofure (@neo_akpofure)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chidimma Adetshina (@chichi_vanessa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Temiloluwa Otedola (@temiotedola)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IBOR EDOSA VICTOR (@edos_artistry)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amy Aghomi (@amyaghomi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IDIA AISIEN (@idia.aisien)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANITA ASUOHA (@realwarripikin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tofunmi Adekola (@tofunmi.ade)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joy🌺 (@khloes_gram)

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php