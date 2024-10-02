Unveiling This Week’s Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 232

Connect with us

3 hours ago

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle

 

A post shared by Diane Russet (@diane.russet)

 

A post shared by Prudent 💍 (@prudent_gabriel)

 

A post shared by Nosa edeh aisosa (@_aisy__)

 

A post shared by 🎀💎Berla Mundi (@berlamundi)

 

A post shared by Dr. B (@rutie___b)

 

A post shared by Mimi Yina (@medlinboss)

 

A post shared by Rakiya Abdul Karim (@theriyah_abdul)

 

A post shared by Lovely Amusan (@lovely_amusan)

 

A post shared by Andrea Iyamah Nehikhare (@andrea.oi)

 

A post shared by Njidechukwuka (@njidekaah)

